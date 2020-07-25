Home New Articles Sourav Ganguly tests negative for COVID-19 The former India captain has been in home quarantine for more than a week after his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had tested positive for coronavirus. PTI Kolkata 25 July, 2020 18:15 IST Sourav Ganguly gave his samples for testing as a precautionary measure. - Vivek Bendre PTI Kolkata 25 July, 2020 18:15 IST BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has tested negative for COVID-19 after he gave his samples as a precautionary measure.The former India captain has been in home quarantine for more than a week after his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had tested positive for coronavirus.“He (Ganguly) is living with his ailing mother and family, so as a precautionary measure he took the test voluntarily and the report came negative on Friday evening,” a source close to the BCCI president told PTI. India tour of Australia: Sourav Ganguly hoping for a shorter quarantine period for Kohli & Co. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehasish is recovering well and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.“He is doing fine and also handling his office work from the hospital through virtual meetings. We expect him to be released in a couple of days,” the source added.Snehasish’s family -- wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law along with their domestic help -- had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 20 at their Mominpur residence.Since then, the elder Ganguly had shifted to their ancestral house in Behala where the BCCI President is based. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.