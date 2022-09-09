Manchester United kicked off their Europa League campaign poorly with a 1-0 home defeat by Real Sociedad as Arsenal’s new signing Marquinhos scored in a 2-1 win at FC Zurich on Thursday.

A minute’s silence was observed in Zurich and Manchester following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, which was marred by booing from the crowd in Switzerland.

“UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world’s most-respected figures,” European football governing body UEFA said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with her family and the President of the English Football Association Prince William, as well as with the citizens of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms.”

The evening was marred by crowd trouble in Nice, where the start of the Europa Conference League game against Cologne was delayed by almost an hour and left one person in critical condition.

At Old Trafford, United pinned Real Sociedad in its own half, with Christian Eriksen finding spaces for Anthony Elanga and Ronaldo but the Spanish side held on thanks to their centre backs.

Ronado netted in the first half, only to see the offside flag be raised.

With Eriksen replaced by Bruno Fernandes for the second half, United lacked creativity and Real Sociedad started to grow more confident.

It was rewarded in the 59th minute when Brais Mendez converted a penalty following a handball by Lisandro Martinez.

The result left United third in Group E, behind Real Sociedad and early leader Sheriff Tiraspol, who beat Omonia Nicosia 3-0.

Lazio top Group F after Matias Vacino’s double helped them beat Feyenoord 4-2 in Rome.