PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi: Lineups out as young Thalaivas takes on Naveen’s Dabang; Gujarat vs Bengaluru at 9 PM; Pro Kabaddi League 2023 updates

PKL 10 LIVE, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi: Catch the live action, score, updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixture at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Updated : Dec 03, 2023 19:38 IST

Team Sportstar
Tamil Thalaivas takes on Dabang Delhi in the first match of December 2.
Tamil Thalaivas takes on Dabang Delhi in the first match of December 2.
Tamil Thalaivas takes on Dabang Delhi in the first match of December 2.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 2 where Tamil Thalaivas takes on Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Giants faces Bengaluru Bulls at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Scoreline: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi

  • December 03, 2023 19:37
    Lineups Out - Tamil vs Delhi

    Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, M. Abhishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia

    Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar (C), Mohit, Himmat Antil, Ashu Malik, Meetu Sharma, Yogesh, Vishal Bhardwaj

  • December 03, 2023 19:34
    Top Players - Tamil vs Delhi

    Tamil Thalaivas: With 243 raid points in 23 matches under his belt from his debut season last year, Narender will once again lead the raiding department for the men in yellow in the upcoming campaign.

    Meanwhile, Thalaivas’ defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Sagar, who has scored 157 tackle points in 52 PKL matches. 

    Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar will be the top raider for Delhi in PKL Season 10. He has accumulated 934 raid points in 85 PKL matches, including 86 do-or-die raid points.

    Vishal Bhardwaj is the best defender in the Dabang Delhi K. C. squad having claimed 288 tackle points in 99 matches.

  • December 03, 2023 19:25
    Last match - Tamil vs Delhi

    The last match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi in Season 9 ended in a tie.

  • December 03, 2023 19:19
    Head-to-head - Tamil vs Delhi

    Total: 8 | Tamil Thalaivas: 5 | Dabang Delhi: 1 | Tie: 2

  • December 03, 2023 19:14
    Squads - Tamil vs Delhi

    Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi

    Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit

  • December 03, 2023 19:09
    Live Streaming Info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

  • December 03, 2023 19:07
    December 3 Schedule

    Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi - 8 PM, IST

    Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls - 9 PM, IST

  • December 03, 2023 18:49
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 2 where Tamil Thalaivas takes on Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Giants faces Bengaluru Bulls at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 10 /

PKL 2023 /

Gujarat Giants /

Tamil Thalaivas

