PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi: Lineups out as young Thalaivas takes on Naveen’s Dabang; Gujarat vs Bengaluru at 9 PM; Pro Kabaddi League 2023 updates

- December 03, 2023 19:37Lineups Out - Tamil vs Delhi
Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, M. Abhishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia
Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar (C), Mohit, Himmat Antil, Ashu Malik, Meetu Sharma, Yogesh, Vishal Bhardwaj
- December 03, 2023 19:34Top Players - Tamil vs Delhi
Tamil Thalaivas: With 243 raid points in 23 matches under his belt from his debut season last year, Narender will once again lead the raiding department for the men in yellow in the upcoming campaign.
Meanwhile, Thalaivas’ defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Sagar, who has scored 157 tackle points in 52 PKL matches.
Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar will be the top raider for Delhi in PKL Season 10. He has accumulated 934 raid points in 85 PKL matches, including 86 do-or-die raid points.
Vishal Bhardwaj is the best defender in the Dabang Delhi K. C. squad having claimed 288 tackle points in 99 matches.
- December 03, 2023 19:25Last match - Tamil vs Delhi
The last match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi in Season 9 ended in a tie.
- December 03, 2023 19:19Head-to-head - Tamil vs Delhi
Total: 8 | Tamil Thalaivas: 5 | Dabang Delhi: 1 | Tie: 2
- December 03, 2023 19:14Squads - Tamil vs Delhi
Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi
Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit
- December 03, 2023 19:09Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 03, 2023 19:07December 3 Schedule
Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi - 8 PM, IST
Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls - 9 PM, IST
- December 03, 2023 18:49Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 2 where Tamil Thalaivas takes on Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Giants faces Bengaluru Bulls at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND A vs ENG A Women, 3rd T20I: Issy Wong shines again as England beats India by two wickets to win series 2-1
- PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi: Lineups out as young Thalaivas takes on Naveen’s Dabang; Gujarat vs Bengaluru at 9 PM; Pro Kabaddi League 2023 updates
- Indian sports news wrap, December 3: Abhinav Choudhary wins rapid fire pistol gold at National Championships
- India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: Dwarshius double strike put AUS in control vs IND
- FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2023-24: LINEUPS OUT, Noah Sadaoui, Adrian Luna start in summit clash
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE