PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi: Lineups out as young Thalaivas takes on Naveen’s Dabang; Gujarat vs Bengaluru at 9 PM; Pro Kabaddi League 2023 updates

December 03, 2023 19:34

Top Players - Tamil vs Delhi

Tamil Thalaivas: With 243 raid points in 23 matches under his belt from his debut season last year, Narender will once again lead the raiding department for the men in yellow in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Thalaivas’ defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Sagar, who has scored 157 tackle points in 52 PKL matches.

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar will be the top raider for Delhi in PKL Season 10. He has accumulated 934 raid points in 85 PKL matches, including 86 do-or-die raid points.

Vishal Bhardwaj is the best defender in the Dabang Delhi K. C. squad having claimed 288 tackle points in 99 matches.