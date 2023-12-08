MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat on top after Ahmedabad leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 

PKL 10: Where the team stands after the first 11 matches played in Ahmedabad from December 2 to December 7. 

Published : Dec 08, 2023 23:31 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Telugu Titans’ Pawan Sehrawat (m) is tackled by Gujarat Giants’ Fazel Atrachali (r) Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
FILE PHOTO: Telugu Titans' Pawan Sehrawat (m) is tackled by Gujarat Giants' Fazel Atrachali (r) Mohammad Nabibakhsh. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Telugu Titans’ Pawan Sehrawat (m) is tackled by Gujarat Giants’ Fazel Atrachali (r) Mohammad Nabibakhsh. | Photo Credit: PKL

The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad with Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans squaring off on December 2. 

Over the next five days, a total of 11 matches were played in the Ahmedabad leg of PKL 10 where all of the 12 teams showcased their talents on the mat. 

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Ahmedabad leg. 

Position Teams Played Win Loss Tie Score Diff Points
1. Gujarat Giants 4 3 1 0 8 16
2. Patna Pirates 2 2 0 0 25 10
3. Bengal Warriors 2 1 0 1 2 8
4. UP Yoddhas 2 1 1 0 27 6
5. U Mumba 2 1 1 0 1 6
6. Tamil Thalaivas 1 1 0 0 11 5
7. Puneri Paltan 1 1 0 0 4 5
8. Jaipur Pink Panthers 2 0 1 1 -4 4
9. Bengaluru Bulls 2 0 2 0 -5 2
10. Telugu Titans 2 0 2 0 -28 1
11. Dabang Delhi KC 1 0 1 0 -11 0
12. Haryana Steelers 1 0 1 0 -30 0

*After the Ahmedabad leg the Kabaddi moves to Bengaluru for the second leg.

