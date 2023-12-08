PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat on top after Ahmedabad leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 

The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad with Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans squaring off on December 2.

Over the next five days, a total of 11 matches were played in the Ahmedabad leg of PKL 10 where all of the 12 teams showcased their talents on the mat.

Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Ahmedabad leg.

Position Teams Played Win Loss Tie Score Diff Points 1. Gujarat Giants 4 3 1 0 8 16 2. Patna Pirates 2 2 0 0 25 10 3. Bengal Warriors 2 1 0 1 2 8 4. UP Yoddhas 2 1 1 0 27 6 5. U Mumba 2 1 1 0 1 6 6. Tamil Thalaivas 1 1 0 0 11 5 7. Puneri Paltan 1 1 0 0 4 5 8. Jaipur Pink Panthers 2 0 1 1 -4 4 9. Bengaluru Bulls 2 0 2 0 -5 2 10. Telugu Titans 2 0 2 0 -28 1 11. Dabang Delhi KC 1 0 1 0 -11 0 12. Haryana Steelers 1 0 1 0 -30 0

*After the Ahmedabad leg the Kabaddi moves to Bengaluru for the second leg.