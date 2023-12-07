MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates: When, where to watch, H2H records

PKL 10: All you need to know before the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 7.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 07:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers.
FILE PHOTO: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Ranjeet Kumar
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Ranjeet Kumar

Bengal Warriors will face Jaipur Pink Panthers on the sixth day of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

In the second match of the day, Gujarat Giants will meet Patna Pirates in the same venue - The Arena by TransStadia.

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record

In a total of 16 matches, Bengal Warriors has won 10, while the Jaipur Pink Panthers has won six of them.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record

In 11 matches between the two teams, Gujarat has come out on top on six occasions, while Patna has five victories. 

Live streaming details
When will the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 10 match start?
The Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, Thursday, December 7.
When will the Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates PKL 10 match start?
The Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, Thursday, December 7.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

