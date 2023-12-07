PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates: When, where to watch, H2H records

Bengal Warriors will face Jaipur Pink Panthers on the sixth day of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

In the second match of the day, Gujarat Giants will meet Patna Pirates in the same venue - The Arena by TransStadia.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record

In a total of 16 matches, Bengal Warriors has won 10, while the Jaipur Pink Panthers has won six of them.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record

In 11 matches between the two teams, Gujarat has come out on top on six occasions, while Patna has five victories.