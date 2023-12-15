MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC: When, where to watch, H2H records

PKL 10: All you need to know before the Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 13.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 22:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan will face Bengal Warriors in the first match of December 16.
FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan will face Bengal Warriors in the first match of December 16. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan will face Bengal Warriors in the first match of December 16. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji

Puneri Paltan will face Bengal Warriors on the second day of the Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Saturday.

In the second match, Telugu Titans will meet Dabang Delhi KC at the same venue - Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head record

In a total of 18 matches, Bengal Warriors have won 8 whereas Puneri Paltan have come out victorious on 9 occasions. One match between them ended in a tie. 

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC head-to-head record

In 16 matches between the two teams, Dabang Delhi K.C. have won 7 whereas Telugu Titans have come out victorious on 8 occasions. 1 match ended in a tie.

Follow | PKL-2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Live streaming details
When will the Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors PKL 10 match start?
The Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 16.
When will the Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL 10 match start?
The Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 16.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 2023 /

PKL 10 /

Bengal Warriors /

Puneri Paltan /

Telugu Titans /

Dabang Delhi /

Pawan Sehrawat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami adds Japan stop to pre-season tour
    AP
  2. PKL 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Vinay, defence lead Haryana Steelers steal 44-39 victory over Puneri Paltan after Zafardanesh, Visvanth help U Mumba beat Patna Pirates 42-40
    Team Sportstar
  4. Russia says IOC ruling on athletes was mocking
    AFP
  5. NEUFC 1-3 MBSG highlights, ISL 2023-24: Tangri, Cummings, Subhasish goals guide Mohun Bagan SG to easy win against NorthEast
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Vinay, defence lead Haryana Steelers steal 44-39 victory over Puneri Paltan after Zafardanesh, Visvanth help U Mumba beat Patna Pirates 42-40
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2023 Points Table: Bengal Warriors on top after Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Vikash, defence shine as Bengaluru beats Jaipur 32-30; Sahil, Narender lead Tamil to win over Pawan’s Titans in close encounter
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami adds Japan stop to pre-season tour
    AP
  2. PKL 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Vinay, defence lead Haryana Steelers steal 44-39 victory over Puneri Paltan after Zafardanesh, Visvanth help U Mumba beat Patna Pirates 42-40
    Team Sportstar
  4. Russia says IOC ruling on athletes was mocking
    AFP
  5. NEUFC 1-3 MBSG highlights, ISL 2023-24: Tangri, Cummings, Subhasish goals guide Mohun Bagan SG to easy win against NorthEast
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment