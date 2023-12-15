PKL 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC: When, where to watch, H2H records

Puneri Paltan will face Bengal Warriors on the second day of the Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Saturday.

In the second match, Telugu Titans will meet Dabang Delhi KC at the same venue - Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head record

In a total of 18 matches, Bengal Warriors have won 8 whereas Puneri Paltan have come out victorious on 9 occasions. One match between them ended in a tie.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC head-to-head record

In 16 matches between the two teams, Dabang Delhi K.C. have won 7 whereas Telugu Titans have come out victorious on 8 occasions. 1 match ended in a tie.

Follow | PKL-2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10