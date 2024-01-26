MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

PKL Season 10 Live Score: Patna Pirates takes on Bengal Warriors, U Mumba faces Gujarat Giants

PKL 10: Catch live updates, highlights, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Updated : Jan 26, 2024 19:22 IST

Team Sportstar
Patna Pirates faces Bengal Warriors in fist match of the Patna Leg in PKL 10.
Patna Pirates faces Bengal Warriors in fist match of the Patna Leg in PKL 10. | Photo Credit: PKL
lightbox-info

Patna Pirates faces Bengal Warriors in fist match of the Patna Leg in PKL 10. | Photo Credit: PKL

Follow Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 49 where Patna Pirates faces Bengal Warriors while U Mumba takes on Gujarat Giants at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna on Friday.

  • January 26, 2024 19:10
    Where to watch

    The PKL 10 matches are being telecast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+Hotstar app.

  • January 26, 2024 19:09
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. The Patna leg begins today with home team Patna Pirates first taking on Bengal Warriors before U Mumba faces Gujarat Giants later in the night.

Related Topics

PKL 2023 /

Pro Kabaddi league /

Patna Pirates /

Bengal Warriors /

U Mumba /

Gujarat Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Season 10 Live Score: Patna Pirates takes on Bengal Warriors, U Mumba faces Gujarat Giants
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Gopal shines through the gloom for Kerala against Bihar on day 1
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: It was a tough day, says England assistant coach Jeetan Patel
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Australian Open 2024: Medvedev outlasts Zverev to book Sinner showdown in final
    Reuters
  5. FIFA dismisses Rubiales appeal against three-year ban
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL Season 10 Live Score: Patna Pirates takes on Bengal Warriors, U Mumba faces Gujarat Giants
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers stays on top in season 10 after Hyderabad leg
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Season 10 HIGHLIGHTS: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan ends in 32-32 tie, Guman Singh scores 15 points
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Season 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Telugu Titans loses to Haryana Steelers 30-37; Jaipur Pink Panthers defeats Bengal Warriors 42-25
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Season 10: Sagar, Sahil and Shadloui become first defenders to get 50 tackle points this edition
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Season 10 Live Score: Patna Pirates takes on Bengal Warriors, U Mumba faces Gujarat Giants
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Gopal shines through the gloom for Kerala against Bihar on day 1
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: It was a tough day, says England assistant coach Jeetan Patel
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Australian Open 2024: Medvedev outlasts Zverev to book Sinner showdown in final
    Reuters
  5. FIFA dismisses Rubiales appeal against three-year ban
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment