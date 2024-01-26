- January 26, 2024 19:10Where to watch
The PKL 10 matches are being telecast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+Hotstar app.
- January 26, 2024 19:09Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. The Patna leg begins today with home team Patna Pirates first taking on Bengal Warriors before U Mumba faces Gujarat Giants later in the night.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL Season 10 Live Score: Patna Pirates takes on Bengal Warriors, U Mumba faces Gujarat Giants
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Gopal shines through the gloom for Kerala against Bihar on day 1
- IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: It was a tough day, says England assistant coach Jeetan Patel
- Australian Open 2024: Medvedev outlasts Zverev to book Sinner showdown in final
- FIFA dismisses Rubiales appeal against three-year ban
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE