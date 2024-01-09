PKL 10 Highlights: Maninder-less Bengal Warriors beats Telugu Titans 46-26, Pawan Sehrawat’s Super 10 goes in vain

- January 09, 2024 21:07Tomorrow’s schedule
UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas - 8PM IST
U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers - 9PM IST
- January 09, 2024 21:06Summary
Many would have thought that Bengal Warriors would have been under pressure in the absence of their talisman Maninder Singh but the likes of Vaibhav Garje (9 tackle points), Nitin Kumar (9 raid points) and Vishwas S (8 raid points) showed that the outfit is more than just a one-man show.
On the other hand, Pawan Sehrawat did pick up a Super 10 (11 raid points) hours after receiving the Arjuna Award but that did not prevent the Telugu Titans from losing yet another match.
Telugu Titans stays at the bottom of the standings with just 9 points. Bengal Warriors takes it tally to 28 points but stays at the ninth spot.
- January 09, 2024 20:59FULL-TIME: 26-46
Final raid of the match. Shankar Gadai it is and this is an empty raid. A convincing win by 20 points for the Warriors!
- January 09, 2024 20:5826-46
Solo tackle by Mohit on Aslam Thambi and he fails. Robin goes for yet another raid and does not collect a point before being brought down.
- January 09, 2024 20:5626-43
Pawan gets a running hand touch on Kapil Gurjar but it hardly matters now.
- January 09, 2024 20:55Titans All Out: 24-42
Nitin Kumar takes along Sandeep and Mohit with him in the raid. And that’s another all out for Titans.
- January 09, 2024 20:5424-38
More misery for Titans. Vaibhav takes down Sanjeevi.
- January 09, 2024 20:5324-37
Five minutes to go. Shankar Gadai with an unsuccessful raid. Warriors get their 15th tackle point of the night. Nitin goes for a solo tackle on Vishwas and fails. Robin Chaudhary pushed off the mat. Nothing going right for the Titans.
- January 09, 2024 20:5024-34
Pawan comes close to a big raid but the Warriors defence brings him down before his hand could go over the center-line. The Titans challenge the decision, claiming jersey-pulling from their opponents. The original decision stands. Vaibhav Garje with his eighth tackle point of the night.
- January 09, 2024 20:48Warriors All Out: 24-33
There is some life left in the contest. Pawan Sehrawat completes his Super 10 as he takes out Shubham and Aditya in a single raid. First all out for Warriors now. A little over six minutes left!
- January 09, 2024 20:4720-33
Do-or-die raid for the Warriors. It is Shrikant Jadhav who goes for the raid and Mohit pounces on his ankle.
- January 09, 2024 20:4619-33
Shankar Gadai gets a touch on Jaskirat with a flying kick.
- January 09, 2024 20:4518-33
Pawan in for another raid. Three players on the mat for Warriors and Jaskirat brings the Hi-Flyer down. It is a Super Tackle!
- January 09, 2024 20:4218-31
Raid from Nitin Kumar and the Titans defence pushes him off the mat. The Titans are not going down without a fight. Time Out.
- January 09, 2024 20:4117-31
Mohit pushes Vishwas out on his do-or-die raid as the Titans continue to reduce the deficit. Pawan gets a touch on Vaibhav Garje but the Warriors challenge the call from the officials. The original decision stands.
- January 09, 2024 20:3815-31
Bonus for Pawan. He moves to six points. He picks up another in the following raid.
- January 09, 2024 20:3713-31
A much more sedate start to the second half.
Do-or-die raid for Warriors. Vishwas takes the charge, Sandeep Dhull goes for the ankle hold and Vishwas drags him along as he reaches safety.
Do-or-die raid for Titans and this time, Pawan delivers. Aditya Shinde goes out.
- January 09, 2024 20:3512-30
Do-or-die raid and Nitin brings down Vishwas with a double thigh hold. Pawan revived.
Another excellent tackle by the Warriors defence as it pulls back Zaware. Green card shown to Vaibhav Garje for jersey-pulling.
- January 09, 2024 20:3211-29
Do-or-die raid for Warriors but this time, Nitin Kumar has been brought down by his namesake. Do-or-die raid for Titans and Robin picks up a bonus. Well, the officials review that call and change the decision. Robin goes out.
- January 09, 2024 20:3010-28
Second half is underway but no change in fortunes for Titans as Vaibhav Garje takes his tackle points tally to seven. Pawan goes out.
- January 09, 2024 20:25Half-time: 10-27
Pawan picks up a couple of bonus points but Warriors continue to dominate the contest as we reach the end of the first half.
- January 09, 2024 20:23Titans All Out: 8-25
Second All Out for the Titans as Nitin Kumar takes out both Parvesh and Nitin in one raid.
- January 09, 2024 20:228-21
Sanjeevi goes in for the do-or-die raid for the Titans and is brought down by Shubham Shinde!
- January 09, 2024 20:218-20
Do-or-die raid for the Warriors. Vishwas S takes the charge, Mohit tries to stop him but the raider just bulldozes him to reach his half.
- January 09, 2024 20:208-19
Less than five minutes left in the first half. Vaibhav Garje has his sixth tackle point of the night as he takes down Pawan yet again. Unbelievable performance from the Warriors player.
- January 09, 2024 20:188-18
A waist hold by Sandeep Dhull on Nitin Kumar. Pawan Sehrawat is in but he resumes with an empty raid.
- January 09, 2024 20:187-18
Shrikant Jadhav is in for the do-or-die raid and it is Sandeep Dhull who brings him down after holding his left leg.
Do-or-die raid for the Titans, Zaware seemed to have gotten away but Jaskirat pulled him back with brute strength.
- January 09, 2024 20:156-17
Parvesh Bhainswal leads a brilliant tackle on Shrikant Jadhav but the Warriors return the favour quickly as they take down Robin Chaudhary.
- January 09, 2024 20:115-16
Vaibhav Garje is having quite a night. He brings down ‘Hi-Flyer’ Pawa Sehrawat and it is an 11-point lead for the Warriors.
Time Out.
- January 09, 2024 20:105-13
Advanced tackle from Jaskirat on Zaware and it was a wrong call. A point for the Titans.
- January 09, 2024 20:094-13
Shrikant Jadhav with a bonus point. Vishwas S gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull and the lead continues to grow for Warriors.
- January 09, 2024 20:08Titans All Out: 4-10
Hamid Nader picks up a bonus but that’s all he can do before being tackled by the Warriors. First all out of the match already and we have not even reached the halfway point of the first half!
- January 09, 2024 20:073-7
Prafull Zaware with an unsuccessful raid as the Warriors defence brings him down. Super Tackle opportunity for Titans but Nitin Kumar gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull.
- January 09, 2024 20:053-5
Do-or-die raid. Pawan Sehrawat takes the charge. Stays in for a long time before deciding to avoid the chain with a dubki, only to be taken down. Running hand touch on Parvesh for Nitin Kumar.
- January 09, 2024 20:043-3
Mohit goes for a tackle on Vishwas S but does not get support and rightly so as the raider reaches safety. Nitin Kumar gets his namesake in the next raid for Warrors and the scores are level.
- January 09, 2024 20:033-1
Sandeep Dhull from the left corner initiates the tackle and Shrikant Jadhav has been taken down. What a start for the Titans!
- January 09, 2024 20:022-1
Nitin Kumar picks up a bonus point. Pawan Sehrawat with another raid and another touch point. Vaibhav Garje goes out.
- January 09, 2024 20:011-0
Shrikant Jadhav to go for the opening raid of the match for Warriors. It’s an empty raid.
However, Pawan Sehrawat does not disappoint as he takes out Shubham Shinde in the right corner with a running toe touch.
- January 09, 2024 20:00Toss
Titans win the toss and select court. Warriors will raid first.
- January 09, 2024 19:56Time for live action
Live visuals from the DOME by NSCI. Bengal Warriors step onto the mat but without, their main raider Maninder Singh.
Next up, led by Arjuna Awardee Pawan Sehrawat, is Telugu Titans.
- January 09, 2024 19:45Here’s the Telugu Titans starting lineup
Pawan Sehrawat (c), Nitin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sanjeevi S, Prafull Zaware, Mohit, Sandeep Dhull
- January 09, 2024 19:36Pawan Sehrawat - Now, an Arjuna Awardee
Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat, also known as ‘Hi-Flyer’, received the Arjuna Award today in Delhi but he is back in Mumbai to join the team ahead of the clash against Warriors.
- January 09, 2024 19:34Bengal Warriors lineup - No Maninder Singh today!
Maninder Singh doesn’t feature in Bengal Warriors’ starting line-up or the bench today!
- January 09, 2024 19:29Rules
In case you are new to Pro Kabaddi League, don’t worry. Sportstar has got you covered. Here is the list of rules followed in PKL-
- January 09, 2024 19:25Form Guide
Both teams enter this contest after suffering defeats in their previous matches.
Titans lost 30-37 to Gujarat Giants while Warriors lost 35-41 to Haryana Steelers.
- January 09, 2024 19:14Head-to-head
Played: 20 | Bengal Warriors: 12 | Telugu Titans: 3 | Ties: 5
- January 09, 2024 19:05Live streaming info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors match starts at 8PM IST.
- January 09, 2024 19:01Welcome
Hello, and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match where Telugu Titans takes on Bengal Warriors at the DOME by NSCI, Mumbai.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action.
