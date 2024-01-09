PKL 10 Highlights: Maninder-less Bengal Warriors beats Telugu Titans 46-26, Pawan Sehrawat’s Super 10 goes in vain

January 09, 2024 21:06

Summary

Many would have thought that Bengal Warriors would have been under pressure in the absence of their talisman Maninder Singh but the likes of Vaibhav Garje (9 tackle points), Nitin Kumar (9 raid points) and Vishwas S (8 raid points) showed that the outfit is more than just a one-man show.

On the other hand, Pawan Sehrawat did pick up a Super 10 (11 raid points) hours after receiving the Arjuna Award but that did not prevent the Telugu Titans from losing yet another match.

Telugu Titans stays at the bottom of the standings with just 9 points. Bengal Warriors takes it tally to 28 points but stays at the ninth spot.