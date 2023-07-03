MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League: Player auction to be held in Mumbai on September 8-9

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction will be held from 8 - 9 September 2023 in Mumbai.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 15:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season nine player auction was held in Mumbai.
FILE PHOTO: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season nine player auction was held in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season nine player auction was held in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mashal Sports, the organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), confirmed on Monday that the player auction for the 10th season will take place in Mumbai on September 8-9. 

The total Salary Purse available to each franchise for its squad has increased from INR 4.4 crore to INR 5 crore after three seasons.

The Domestic and Overseas players will be divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D. The players will be further subdivided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’ within each category.

ALSO READ | Avenged 2018 loss vs Iran, India primed for Asian Games gold: Ashan Kumar on India winning Asian Kabaddi Championship

The base prices for each of the categories are Category A – INR 30 Lakh, Category B – INR 20 Lakh, Category C – INR 13 Lakh, and Category D – INR 9 Lakh. The Season 10 Player Pool will consist of 500+ including the 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023.

The PKL teams also have a choice of retaining players from their respective PKL Season 9 squads as per the league policies. The franchises are allowed to retain up to six players under the Elite Retained Players classification under stipulated conditions in each PKL season.

The players, who are not retained by the franchises and from the pool of 500+ players, will go under the hammer during the two-day auction process in Mumbai.

