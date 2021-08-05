PKL Season 8 auctions to take place between August 29-31

The auction for the eighth season of the ProKabaddi League will take place between August 29-31. The league is likely to commence in December 2021, with all Covid-19 protocols in place.

The auctions will initiate a return of the league after a gap of nearly two years. This Player Auction will see Domestic, Overseas, and New Young Players (NYPs) divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D. Within each category, the players will be further sub-divided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’.

Base prices for each of the categories are Category A – INR 30 Lakhs, Category B – INR 20 Lakhs, Category C – INR 10 Lakhs, Category D – INR 6 Lakhs. The total Salary Purse applicable to each Franchisee for its squad for Season 8 is INR 4.4 Crores.

Prior to the auction, the PKL teams are also expected to exercise their choice of retention of PKL Season 7 squads as per the league policies.

For each season, teams are allowed to retain up to six players under the Elite Retained Players category and up to six New Young Players (NYPs) under stipulated conditions.

“The announcement of the player auction dates could not have come at a better time for all kabaddi players. It has been a long wait, but players have been working hard on their skills and fitness. All eyes will be on the plethora of young talent available at the auction. I am sure that all teams will come well prepared for the auction,", Former India captain and current coach of the Puneri Paltan Anup Kumar, said.