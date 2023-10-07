Pro Kabaddi League: Team-wise player salary purse increased to 5 crore rupees for PKL 10

Mumbai

The Pro Kabaddi League announced the franchise-wise player purse balance ahead of the much-awaited PKL Season 10 Auction. Each of the teams has been given a player purse of Rs. 5 crore for their entire squads. The total salary purse has increased from Rs. 4.4 crore to Rs. 5 crore.

However, the teams have already spent a certain part of their player purse on the current members in their squads ahead of the upcoming player auction on October 9 and 10.

Each of the franchises can have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players for the season.

Here is the player purse balance for each of the franchises and the current number of players in their squads:

Team Name Available Balance in Rupees Players already in the Squad Bengal Warriors 42,269,552 8 Bengaluru Bulls 29,938,470 9 Dabang Delhi K.C. 31,269,552 9 Gujarat Giants 40,267,075 6 Haryana Steelers 31,334,552 12

Jaipur Pink Panthers 8,795,802 12 Patna Pirates 30,960,545 10 Puneri Paltan 28,071,538 13 Tamil Thalaivas 24,364,164 14 Telugu Titans 34,462,733 9 U Mumba 26,998,360 13