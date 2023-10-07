Pro Kabaddi League: Team-wise player salary purse increased to 5 crore rupees for PKL 10

Mumbai
The Pro Kabaddi League announced the franchise-wise player purse balance ahead of the much-awaited PKL Season 10 Auction. Each of the teams has been given a player purse of Rs. 5 crore for their entire squads. The total salary purse has increased from Rs. 4.4 crore to Rs. 5 crore.
However, the teams have already spent a certain part of their player purse on the current members in their squads ahead of the upcoming player auction on October 9 and 10.
Each of the franchises can have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players for the season.
Here is the player purse balance for each of the franchises and the current number of players in their squads:
|Team Name
|Available Balance in Rupees
|Players already in the Squad
|Bengal Warriors
|42,269,552
|8
|Bengaluru Bulls
|29,938,470
|9
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|31,269,552
|9
|Gujarat Giants
|40,267,075
|6
|Haryana Steelers
|31,334,552
|12
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|8,795,802
|12
|Patna Pirates
|30,960,545
|10
|Puneri Paltan
|28,071,538
|13
|Tamil Thalaivas
|24,364,164
|14
|Telugu Titans
|34,462,733
|9
|U Mumba
|26,998,360
|13
|U.P. Yoddhas
|20,642,802
|10
