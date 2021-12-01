PKL Season 8 to start on December 22 in Bengaluru

The eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be held here from December 22 and will be a closed-door affair, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

Organisers Mashal Sports have scheduled triple headers on the first four days. The season will begin with the contest between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls.

The league’s ‘Southern Derby’ - Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas - will then be held, before UP Yoddha faces against defending champion Bengal Warriors in the last match of the opening day.

Keeping the health and safety of players in mind amid COVID times, the organisers have converted the entire venue at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre into an integrated and secure bio-bubble.

All 12 teams will be staying and playing at the same venue.