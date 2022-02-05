Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers; High-5 for Sandeep Dhull

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

26-27 Vinay makes a successful raid to give the Steelers the lead.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers by two points when the two sides last met. Can the former champion do it again today?

26-26 SUPER TACKLE! Mohit produces a defensive masterclass an Akshay gives him ample support to deny Deepak Hooda any chance there! Two big big points for Haryana Steelers at this stage of the game.

25-23 That's just pure class from Deepak Hooda. He darts all across the mat and then lands a touch on Meetu. Steelers down to two men!

24-23 Arjun bags his fifth point of the game as he tags the Steelers' left corner.

23-23 The Jaipur Pink Panthers are back on level terms and how! The defence comes together to collectively contain Vikash. Ten minutes to go and nothing to separate the two sides!

21-23 Meetu delivers when it matters the most - in the do-or-die raid! He leaps past Sahul's tackle to give his side a two-point cushion.

21-22 Deepak Hooda has been eliminated in the do-or-die raid as he falls prey to a superb ankle hold from Mohit.

21-21 Meetu escapes out of Sandeep's ankle hold and we're back on level terms.

21-20 Sachin lands a touch on Jaideep but has hurt himself in the process! He lands heavily on his left hand and seems to have dislocated his shoulder...

20-20 HIGH-5 FOR SANDEEP! He makes another superb tackle, this time on Vinay, to level the scores.

18-20 SUPER TACKLE! Two huge points for Jaipur Pink Panthers as Sandeep wrestles Vikash to the mat.

16-20 Jaideep gets the better of Deepak yet again! Deepak managed to get his hand over the mid-line, but his hand was in the air!

16-19 That's just poor from Sahul. He's very indecisive and makes a half-hearted tackle on Vikash, who calmly skips away.

16-18 Meetu came off the bench but has to head back right away as he makes an unsuccessful first raid.

HALF-TIME! Haryana Steelers leads 18-14 at the end of the first half.

14-18 Off you go, says Mohit. He grabs on to Arjun's thigh and that's that!

14-17 Sachin has been ushered off the mat as Akshay bags his second point of the match.

14-16 Deepak Hooda comes up with a superb double ankle hold to tackle Vikash. Superb work from the former Jaipur Pink Panthers captain.

13-16 Arjun bags his third point of the game as he gets rid of the right cover.

12-16 That's one of the easiest points for the Steelers as Vikash's electric pace forces Sandeep to step out of the mat.

11-15 Vikash gets rid of Vishal on the left to pick up his seventh point of the game.

10-14 Wow, that's some raid from Ashish! And guess who he gets the better of? Deepak Singh and Sandeep!

10-12 Back to back tackle points for Jaipur Pink Panthers as Sandeep executes a stunning ankle hold to eliminate Vinay. The Steelers are down to four men!

9-12 First tackle point of the game for Jaipur Pink Panthers as Sandeep and Sachin combine to send Vikash to the bench.

8-12 Jaideep makes a rare error as he makes a last-minute dash on Deepak but fails to tackle the Jaipur Pink Panthers raider.

Jaipur Pink Panthers does not have a single tackle point yet!

7-11 ALL OUT! Brijendra Singh gets the bonus but that's as far as he gets as he's tackled by the collective might of the Steelers defence.

6-8 Vikash gets rid of Sandeep and Jaipur Pink Panthers is on the verge of an All Out!

6-7 Arjun picks up a bonus point but that will not revive a Jaipur Pink Panthers player.

5-7 There's no stopping Vikash! He tags Sachin on the right and Jaipur Pink Panthers is down to two men!

5-6 Vikash turns at the very last moment to evade Sahu's tackle. What a closely fought encounter this is!

5-5 Jaideep ushers Deepak off the mat but he goes off court too! One point for both the teams.

4-4 Deepak strikes on the do-or-die raid as he lands a brilliant running hand touch on Ravi.

3-4 Vikash effectively uses the lobbies to escape Vishal's dash.

3-3 Vikash gets his second point of the game with a pacy running hand touch.

3-2 Arjun has been tackled at last, courtesy of a brilliant ankle hold from Akshay.

2-0 That's some power from Deepak Niwas Hooda! He simply runs past Akshay and tags another defender to score two points.

1-0 Arjun Deshwal picks up the bonus to set the ball rolling.

Jaipur Pink Panthers wins the toss and chooses the right side of the court, Haryana Steelers will raid first.

After four consecutive losses, UP Yoddha has finally managed to win a game after beating Telugu Titans 39-35 in the second match of the evening.

9:25pm: LINE-UPS!

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Sachin Narwal, Vishal

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Mohit, Jaideep, Ashish, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Akshay

9:23pm: Remember, it is a triple panga night. In the first match of the evening, U Mumba survived a late fightback from Tamil Thalaivas to win 35-33. The second match between UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans is in its final stages and the Titans lead by just one point with two minutes to go. Follow our live coverage here: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans; Rajnish picks up Super 10, Pardeep Narwal struggles

9:20pm: Head-to-head stats: Jaipur Pink Panthers has won five and lost two of its nine matches against the Haryana Steelers. Two games between the sides have finished in a tie. They last met on Christmas Day earlier this season, where the Pink Panthers narrowly beat the Steelers 40-38.

9:15pm: PREVIEW:

Jaipur Pink Panthers comes into this game with confidence, having beaten the top two teams on the points table in the last two outings. It beat Patna Pirates by 21 points before handing Dabang Delhi K.C. a six-point loss in its previous match. Skipper Deepak Hooda has led by example with 20 points in his last two games. Arjun Deshwal had a rare off night against Delhi and will be looking to bounce back against the Steelers. The Pink Panthers can cut the gap to third-placed Bengaluru Bulls to just four points with a win on Saturday, and they will likely settle for nothing less.

In its last outing, Haryana Steelers registered a massive 46-29 victory over the Bengal Warriors and jumped to fourth on the points table. Vikash Kandola and Vinay were terrific and combined for 18 raid points on the night. The defence also had a great outing and finished the night with 14 tackle points against a good raiding unit. When Haryana’s defence and offence both click, they are a force to be reckoned with, evidenced by their 17-point thumping of the Warriors. Coach Rakesh Kumar will want his team to emulate its performance against Bengal and add to the wins column on the standings.

