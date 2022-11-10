PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
10 November, 2022 14:09 IST
Narender races to the third position in the raiding charts with 125 points in 12 games.

Narender races to the third position in the raiding charts with 125 points in 12 games. | Photo Credit: PKL

Haryana Steelers’ coach, Manpreet Singh, decided not to go with in-form raider Meetu Sharma which cost them the match as Bengaluru Bulls was able to take revenge against them, beating them 36-33 to take full five points home.

Meetu was brought in after the 15-minutes of play when Haryana was already chasing a 15-point deficit. Meetu, however, did not give up and put on a fight and scored a Super 10 to put Haryana in the game but eventually fell three points short.

With this Super 10, Meetu replaced Ashu Malik in 10th place in the top raiders list with 99-points in 12 games.

Narender meanwhile put up the show for the Thalaivas against Puneri Paltan in the second game to climb to the third position with 125 points in 12 games. However, his effort came in the losing cause as Puneri Platan beat Thalaivas by 1-point to stay at the top of the Points table.

Matches played on November 9

MATCH 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers

MATCH 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan

The table was updated after Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan on Wednesday, November 9.

