PKL 10: Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers play match for the ages in a game of contrasting halves

The SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday, witnessed a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match for the ages, as Dabang Delhi K.C. and defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers played out a 32-32 tie in a game of contrasting halves.

While the first half belonged to Dabang Delhi with captain Naveen Kumar leading the charge, the second half saw a stunning Jaipur comeback spearheaded by star raider Arjun Deshwal and defender Ankush.

Naveen’s injury in the 14th minute cast a shadow over Dabang Delhi’s dominant first half show. Despite the setback, Ashu Malik took over the raiding duties admirably but lacked support from other raiders.

“Naveen’s injury gave us a psychological shock,” admitted coach Rambir Singh Khokhar. “The pressure shifted to Ashu, who did well but didn’t get the support from the other raiders.”

PKL 9 MVP, Arjun remained silent in the opening half as he was only restricted to bonus points. Dabang Delhi’s defence was rock-solid, keeping the Panthers at bay and leading 23-11 at the break.

Naveen’s absence, Arjun’s awakening

The second half saw a complete reversal of fortunes. Arjun found his groove, picking up bonus points and crucial touchpoints. Ankush, operating from the left corner, showcased a defensive masterclass, bringing the Panthers within touching distance with a brilliant High 5.

“After the break, our defence gave a solid performance. Ankush was brilliant today. His performance galvanised our underperforming defensive unit,” revealed Pink Panthers’ captain Sunil Kumar.

With the defence back on song, Arjun then unleashed his full potential, scoring multiple points and executing a superb ankle hold on Vishal Bhardwaj to inflict an all-out.

Bhavani Rajput also made a telling contribution off the bench, keeping the Delhi defence under pressure. With a minute left, the Panthers levelled the scores at 29-29, completing a remarkable comeback from a 12-point deficit.

“Our defence was on song, it was just in the last five minutes after Bhavani’s (Bhavani Rajput) introduction, that the defence made some mistakes,” admitted Ashu about Delhi’s defensive struggles in the second half.

Last-minute drama keeps scores level

However, the drama wasn’t over. In the dying seconds, Vikrant’s error in stepping out of bounds gifted the Panthers a point and tied the score at 32-32. In the final raid, Ashu, Dabang Delhi’s stand-in captain, opted to play it safe, settling for the tie.

“I could have tried to get a point, but there was always a chance for the defending to pounce on me,” he explained. Delhi’s Coach supported the decision, stating, “I wanted him to play safe. We wouldn’t want to lose the match for the team’s morale.”

“The team played really well, especially in the first half,” said Ashu. Coach Khokhar echoed the sentiment, lamenting the missed opportunities in the second half. “Till the time Naveen was on the mat, we were cruising,” he acknowledged. “But when he went out, the pressure shifted to Ashu, and the defensive errors cost us.”

Ultimately, the dramatic tie served as a testament to the resilience of both teams. Jaipur’s remarkable comeback showcased its fighting spirit, while Dabang Delhi’s first-half dominance proved its potential.