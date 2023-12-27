Pro Kabaddi League 10 LIVE Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers 4-11 Dabang Delhi; Tamil Thalaivas face off against Gujarat Giants at 9 PM

- December 27, 2023 20:124-12
Ashu Malik doesn’t repeat the same mistake as his previous do-or-die raid as he ousts Abhijeet Malik with ease to ensure an eight point difference between the two teams.
It’s an all out for Jaipur after an unsuccessful raid by the home boy V Ajith Kumar, who is tackled by Vikrant.
Naveen holds his bandaged left hand close to his chest after ensuring Sahul Kumar and Abhishek KS stay at the Jaipur bench.
Ashu Malik sent for a do-or-die for Delhi, however, Ankush’s ankle hold followed by Sahul’s assist, sends the Delhi raider out.
Arjun Deshwal is sent out after being tackled by Mohit
Naveen Kumar eases his way through the Panthers’ defence as he touches Sunil Kumar and escapes to the midline
Jaipur Pink Panthers to raid first
The two teams have faced each other 20 times with Jaipur Pink Panthers having a slight edge of winning 11 matches in comparison to Dabang Delhi’s 7. Two matches have ended in a draw.
Jaipur Pink Panthers - Ankush, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar, Sunil Kumar, V Ajith Kumar, Abhishek KS, Abhijeet Malik
Dabang Delhi K.C. - Naveen, Manjeet, Yogesh, Ashish, Ashu Malik, Mohit, Vikrant
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 24 from the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai where Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Dabang Delhi in the first match of the day, while Tamil Thalaivas faces off against Gujarat Giants.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
