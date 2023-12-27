MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pro Kabaddi League 10 LIVE Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers 4-11 Dabang Delhi; Tamil Thalaivas face off against Gujarat Giants at 9 PM

PKL 10: Catch highlights, score, updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixture at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Dec 27, 2023 20:18 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 24 from the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Scoreline to read as Jaipur - Delhi

  • December 27, 2023 20:12
    4-12

    Ashu Malik doesn’t repeat the same mistake as his previous do-or-die raid as he ousts Abhijeet Malik with ease to ensure an eight point difference between the two teams.

  • December 27, 2023 20:09
    4-10

    It’s an all out for Jaipur after an unsuccessful raid by the home boy V Ajith Kumar, who is tackled by Vikrant.

  • December 27, 2023 20:08
    1-5

    Naveen holds his bandaged left hand close to his chest after ensuring Sahul Kumar and Abhishek KS stay at the Jaipur bench.

  • December 27, 2023 20:05
    1-2

    Ashu Malik sent for a do-or-die for Delhi, however, Ankush’s ankle hold followed by Sahul’s assist, sends the Delhi raider out.

  • December 27, 2023 20:02
    0-2

    Arjun Deshwal is sent out after being tackled by Mohit 

  • December 27, 2023 20:02
    0-1

    Naveen Kumar eases his way through the Panthers’ defence as he touches Sunil Kumar and escapes to the midline

  • December 27, 2023 20:00
    Toss - Dabang Delhi

    Jaipur Pink Panthers to raid first

  • December 27, 2023 19:46
    Head-to-head record

    The two teams have faced each other 20 times with Jaipur Pink Panthers having a slight edge of winning 11 matches in comparison to Dabang Delhi’s 7. Two matches have ended in a draw.

  • December 27, 2023 19:31
    Playing 7 is OUT!!!!

    Jaipur Pink Panthers - Ankush, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar, Sunil Kumar, V Ajith Kumar, Abhishek KS, Abhijeet Malik 

    Dabang Delhi K.C. - Naveen, Manjeet, Yogesh, Ashish, Ashu Malik, Mohit, Vikrant

  • December 27, 2023 19:15
    Live Streaming Info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

  • December 27, 2023 19:03
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 24 from the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai where Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Dabang Delhi in the first match of the day, while Tamil Thalaivas faces off against Gujarat Giants.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 10 /

PKL 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 10 LIVE Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers 4-11 Dabang Delhi; Tamil Thalaivas face off against Gujarat Giants at 9 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters LIVE, MBSG 0-1 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos’ solo effort gives lead to Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Africa Live Score, First Test Day 2: Elgar, Bedingham power SA to strong position vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Ten Hag hopes players returning from injuries can boost Man Utd consistency after Villa win
    AFP
  5. Mayank Agarwal to lead Karnataka in Ranji Trophy
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 10 LIVE Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers 4-11 Dabang Delhi; Tamil Thalaivas face off against Gujarat Giants at 9 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu boy Abinesh wins battle of state heroes, helps Puneri Paltans thrash Patna Pirates
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, Puneri Paltan 46-28 Patna Pirates: Pankaj, Aslam, Chiyaneh shine in offence as Nadarajan’s high-five helps Puneri win big against Patna
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2023: No pain no gain, says Dabang Delhi’s ‘Naveen Express’ as he leads team to win despite finger dislocation
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. PKL: Naveen Kumar completes 1000 raid points
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 10 LIVE Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers 4-11 Dabang Delhi; Tamil Thalaivas face off against Gujarat Giants at 9 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters LIVE, MBSG 0-1 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos’ solo effort gives lead to Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Africa Live Score, First Test Day 2: Elgar, Bedingham power SA to strong position vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Ten Hag hopes players returning from injuries can boost Man Utd consistency after Villa win
    AFP
  5. Mayank Agarwal to lead Karnataka in Ranji Trophy
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment