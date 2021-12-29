Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors; Naveen Kumar scores another Super 10

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors.

Dabang Delhi - Bengal Warriors

29-10 Two more points for Naveen and it looks like he's simply out here to have fun. He's got the Bengal Warriors defence dancing to his tunes!

27-10 Bengal Warriors finally gets its first tackle point as Abozar locks Vijay in a super ankle hold.

Bengal Warriors, which relies hugely on its defence, is yet to pick up a tackle point!

25-8 Wow, that was some display of strength from Maninder but he can't get past the five-man defensive wall from Dabang Delhi. Maninder has had a touch evening so far.

21-7 ALL OUT! Nabibakhsh has been wrestled off the court and it's Jeeva who has the last laugh. Dabang Delhi has a massive 14-point lead now.

18-6 SUPER 10 FOR NAVEEN! That almost seems like a given, now. He truly is the Mr. Consistent of the PKL world. He gets a touch on Maninder and brings up his fourth successive Super 10 of PKL 8.

17-5 Two more points in the bag for Naveen! He skips past Sachin and Vijin comes in too, but he pulls Naveen by the neck and the tackle will not stand.

Two green cards will lead to a two minute suspension.

15-5 That's the Manjeet Chillar we're used to! He makes a sublime tackle on Maninder to send the captain back to the bench. And Manjeet, somehow, manages to pick up a green card as well.

13-5 Vijay joins the party and picks up two points from his first raid - a bonus and a touch on Abozar.

11-5 Maninder gets the better of Jeeva this time around, as the latter makes an unsuccessful late dash.

Naveen has got six points in as many raids and is yet to be tackled.

10-4 ALL OUT! Nabibakhsh is shoved off the mat and Dabang Delhi has inflicted an All Out inside six minutes.

6-3 Sandeep Narwal makes a rather hasty challenge and Sukesh escapes with two points. That brings Nabibakhsh back on the mat.

6-1 How does Naveen make that look so easy? wow! He coolly ducks Abozar's challenge and has reduced the Warriors to one man.

5-1 That's three out of three for Naveen! He picks up a bonus point and gets a touch on Darshan. The Warriors are down to two men!

3-0 Naveen is at it again! He teases and entices the left corner to come forward and skips out of the tackle.

2-0 That's a massive tackle from Jeeva! He comes from behind and traps Maninder in a strong upper body hold.

1-0 Naveen strikes in his first raid! He slips out of Nabibakhsh's ankle hold to open his tally

0-0 Maninder thinks he has the point here, but there's nothing to show for it

Dabang Delhi won the toss and chose court, Bengal Warriors will raid first.

7:30pm: Here's how the two sides will start today -

Dabang Delhi - Naveen Kumar, Jeeva, Manjeet Chillar, Vijay, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal

Bengal Warriors - Maninder Singh, Darshan, Vijin, Sukesh Hegde, Nabibakhsh, Abozar, Sachin

7:20pm: Dabang Delhi is the only unbeaten side so far and tops the PKL 8 table with 13 points from three games, while Bengal Warriors is in the third spot with 11 points. A win today for the defending champion would see it soar to the top spot! Check out the PKL 8 Pro Kabaddi League Points Table: Patna Pirates jumps to second place, Steelers up to eighth, Pune drops to bottom .

7:15pm: Head to head stats: Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors have clashed 15 times in the PKL and Bengal Warriors has a marginal 7-6 lead. Dabang Delhi will surely be eager to set the record straight and avenge last season's loss in the final.

7:10pm: The Bengal Warriors will be eager to get back to winning ways after losing its last game against Bengaluru Bulls. The side's captain Maninder Singh was in rivetting form as he grabbed 17 points, including a sublime six-point Super Raid, but could not take his side past the Bengaluru Bulls. Maninder, who sat out last season's final against Dabang Delhi due to an injury, will be keen to make merry (Christmas fever is still on!) on the met today.

Gujarat Fortunegiants captain Fazel Atrachali (right) successfully thwarts Maninder Singh (left) of Bengal Warriors in the opening qualifier clash in Mumbai on Tuesday. - Special Arrangement

7:05pm: Coming to the Bengal Warriors, the side has one of the most balanced teams in PKL 8. Captained by the powerhouse in Maninder Singh, the side features a plethora of stars including the ever-dependable Mohammed Nabibakhsh, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani and Rishank Devadiga. PKL debutant Akash Pikalmunde has also looked impressive, while defenders Rinku Narwal, Vijin and Sachin have looked in good stead.

All-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh has been a crucial member in Bengal Warriors' maiden title win in the league in 2019 and will be a key part of its title defense this season. - Special Arrangement

7pm: While Naveen has been at his impressive best, the Dabang Delhi defence has had a host of issues. The veteran duo of Manjeet Chillar and Jeeva Kumar has managed to feature in all three matches so far despite their abysmal start to the season.

Here are their stats after three games -

Jeeva: Three points, three successful tackles, eight unsuccessful tackles

Manjeet: Two points, two tackles, 12 unsuccessful tackles

6:55pm: Dabang Delhi has banked on the brilliance of Naveen Kumar this season. Naveen has bagged 44 points in three games to ensure Dabang Delhi remains undefeated and on top of the table. The agile raider also has the record for the most Super 10s in a season and most consecutive Super 10s to his name and brought up his 23rd successive Super 10 in the last match. Here's him talking about his time at the club and his love for methi fenugreek) laddoos -

6:45pm: Hello guys and welcome to another day of kabaddi action! We've got a super game on our hands today, a repeat of last season's final, as Dabang Delhi takes on defending champion Bengal Warriors. I was fortunate enough to attend the final at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad and I can tell you the atmosphere was simply electric! It's a pity we have no fans in the stands today, but we're in for a thrilling contest nevertheless.

