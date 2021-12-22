PKL PKL 2021-22 PKL 2021: Dabang Delhi full schedule, fixture list The Pro Kabaddi League returns for its eighth edition and begins in Bengaluru on December 22, 2021. Here is the match schedule for Dabang Delhi in PKL 8. Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 17:16 IST Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar stormed into the limelight in Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL) season seven as he racked up a staggering 303 points, scoring a Super 10 in 22 of the 23 matches he played. - Twitter (@ProKabaddi) Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 17:16 IST After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.READ MORE: Pro Kabaddi season 8 fixtures: Full schedule and timings READ MORE: Dabang Delhi: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Dabang Delhi fell short of the PKL title by one step when the side lost to Bengal Warriors in the final last season. That result notwithstanding, the side had a charmed run that season courtesy consistent and unparalleled performances from the team's young raider - Naveen Kumar (301 raid points in 23 games; among the three raiders to cross the 300-point mark).In the auction, the team has chosen to side with experience, roping in the likes of Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chhillar in its ranks.Here's a look at Dabang Delhi's fixtures this season:Date and DayFixtureTime23rd December 2021- Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan8.30pm24th December 2021- U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi7.30pm26th December 2021- Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi7.30pm29th December 2021- Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors7.30pm1st January 2022- Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas9.30pm5th January 2022- Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans8.30pm8th January 2022- UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi7.30pm10th January 2022- Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi8.30pm12th January 2022- Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls8.30pm15th January 2022- Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi7.30pm18th January 2022- Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates7.30pm Read more stories on PKL 2021-22. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :