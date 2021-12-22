PKL 2021: Dabang Delhi full schedule, fixture list

After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

Dabang Delhi fell short of the PKL title by one step when the side lost to Bengal Warriors in the final last season. That result notwithstanding, the side had a charmed run that season courtesy consistent and unparalleled performances from the team's young raider - Naveen Kumar (301 raid points in 23 games; among the three raiders to cross the 300-point mark).

In the auction, the team has chosen to side with experience, roping in the likes of Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chhillar in its ranks.

Here's a look at Dabang Delhi's fixtures this season:

Date and Day Fixture Time 23rd December 2021 - Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan 8.30pm 24th December 2021 - U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi 7.30pm

26th December 2021 - Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi 7.30pm 29th December 2021 - Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors 7.30pm

1st January 2022 - Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas 9.30pm 5th January 2022 - Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans 8.30pm

8th January 2022 - UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi 7.30pm

10th January 2022 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi 8.30pm 12th January 2022 - Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30pm 15th January 2022 - Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi 7.30pm