Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Dabang Delhi and U Mumba tied 12-12 at half-time

DABANG DELHI K.C. vs U MUMBA

22-23: Ajeet comes up with a massive block to take down Ashu who was returning to his side of the mat after taking another bonus.

21-22: Ashu picks up a bonus.

20-22: Ashu with a massive back-kcik sends Fazel off the mat. Well done, Ashu.

19-22: This time, Ajith gets the better off Manjeet who was drawn in for the block but was a bit too far from the raider.

19-21: Finally, a successful tackle for Ajeet as he traps Vijay in the ankle hold.

19-20: Brutal. Manjeet takes down Ajith Kumar all on his own.

18-20: A rare error from Krishan Dhull as he went in but then failed to step back, providing an easy touch point for Abhishek Singh.

18-19: Ashu has been having a decent night so far. Another successful raid as Ajeet's block comes too late and the raider had already reached closer to the mid-line.

17-19: Vijay goes in for the raid, picks a bonus successfully, but post that, gets trapped in Rinku's ankle hold on the right corner.

16-18: A quick running hand touch off Jeeba for Abhishek.

16-17: Vijay keeps up the good work. Rinku and Harendra went for him but he was close to the mid-line.

14-17: Manjeet tries to push Abhishek off the mat but fails.

14-16: ALL OUT!!! Vijay picks up a bonus but then gets blocked by Fazel. The U Mumba captain has been on fire today.

13-13: Delhi is down to one man. Joginder Narwal went for the double ankle hold on Ajith but could not do it all on his own.

13-12: Vijay picks up a bonus. However, it does not bring a revival which his side desperately needs.

Both teams have played a lot on the do-or-die raids. Probably that is why it has been a considerably low-scoring first half. It looked as if Delhi was close to inflicting an All Out on U Mumab but U Mumba has turned it around and now it is Fazel Atrachali's side who is two Delhi player's away from the All Out. Fazel was holding his chest at the end of first half. U Mumba will hope that it is not something serious.

HALF-TIME: Dabang Delhi K.C. 12-12 U Mumba

12-12: Another bonus point for Vijay in the final raid of the first half.

11-12: Do-or-die raid for Abhishek, three players on the mat for Delhi and he gets a running hand touch off Manjeet.

11-11: Vijay picks up a bonus.

10-11: Shivam comes up with another successful raid. Sandeep Narwal tried the thigh hold but the U Mumba raider somehow went past him.

10-10: Not this time, Ashu. Another do-or-die raid for the young raider but this time, Fazel comes up with a brilliant block to take him down.

10-9: Krishan goes for the ankle hold on Ajith but the raider is too quick and escapes without any harm.

10-8: Do-or-die raid for Ashu Malik and he picks a magnificent running hand touch off Harendra on the right.

9-8: Shivam, a young raider, had been subbed in by U Mumba, and he does not disappoint as he gets a running hand touch off Jeeva.

9-7: SUPER TACKLE!!!! Sandeep Narwal went in for the raid with just Harendra and Fazel on the mat. He tried to get a touch off Fazel on the left corner, the Sultan bent down and got hold of his ankle before Harendra came for the support and pushed him off the mat. However, Dabang Delhi has used its review saying that Fazel's right foot had touched the blue area before coming in contact with Sandeep. THE DECISION GOES AGAINST DABANG DELHI.

9-5: Manjeet is clearly carrying confidence from the last match. A brilliant ankle hold takes down Abhishek in the do-or-die raid.

8-5: SUPER TACKLE!!! Harendra's block was somewhat insufficient but Fazel came in time for the support and Ashu Malik has been taken down.

8-3: Ashu Malik is the new Hi-Flyer. It was a do-or-die raid. He first took a touch on the left corner and when Ajinkya came for the block, he literally flew over him to reach the mid-line.

6-3: Lovely. Immense patience shown by Delhi defenders in Ajith's do-or-die raid. With four seconds on the clock, they trapped him.

5-3: Weak ankle hold by Ajeet and Vijay escapes easily.

4-3: Abhishek Singh goes in for the raid and steps into the lobbies before Jeeva goes for his ankle on the left corner. Self out.

3-3: Vijay picks up a bonus.

2-3: Manjeet goes for the ankle hold on Abhishek but gets no support.

2-2: A quick running hand touch off Ajeet by Ashu Malik.

1-2: Miscommunication between Jeeva and Joginder gives Ajith a touch point. Joginder is off.

1-1: An audacious ankle hold by Harendra stops Vijay Kumar who was mid air.

1-0: Abhishek Singh comes in for the opening raid and walks staright into Sandeep and Manjeet's chain.

----------

TOSS - Dabang Delhi wins the toss. U Mumba to raid first.

8:15PM: LINE-UPS!!!

Dabang Delhi K.C. - Joginder Narwal (c), Vijay, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Krishan Dhull, Ashu Malik

Subs: Neeraj Narwal, Sushant Sail, Balram, Mohammad Malak, Deepak

U Mumba - Fazel Atrachali (c), Abhishek Singh, Ajeet, Harendra Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, V Ajith, Rinku

Subs: Baljinder Singh, Pankaj, Jashandeep Singh, Shivam, Prince

8:10PM: Head-to-head stats: Matches played - 17, Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 4, Matches won by U Mumba - 12, Tied matches - 1, Last meeting - Dabang Delhi won 31-27

8PM: PREVIEW:

Dabang Delhi K.C. snapped its two-game losing streak with an impressive 41-22 win over the Gujarat Giants in its previous outing. The victory was a complete team effort, as five of the seven starters scored five or more points and helped their side to victory. Vijay continued to shine in Naveen Kumar’s absence, leading Delhi in scoring eight points. Delhi can become the first team to breach the 50-point mark in the standings with a win or a tie against U Mumba on Monday. They will have their work cut out trying to contain the in-form U Mumba, but they will back themselves to get the win.

After a run of four games without a win, U Mumba has registered two straight victories in its last two outings and climbed to fifth on the points table. The key to its recent resurgence has been raider Abhishek Singh’s return to form. He has scored 26 points in U Mumba’s last two matches and has been the lynchpin in offence. V Ajith Kumar has played an excellent helping hand and has picked up 13 points over the previous two games. Skipper Fazel Atrachali has also been outstanding and has scored nine tackle points in U Mumba’s last two outings. With the defence and offence finding their footing together, U Mumba now look like a dangerous team to play against.

