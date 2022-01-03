Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Maninder Singh vs Deepak Niwas Hooda as struggling Bengal Warriors faces off against Jaipur Pink Panthers

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers.



FORM GUIDE:

Bengal Warriors began on a confident note with two consecutive wins but something turned off in the team's collective function from their third game, against the Bengaluru Bulls, which saw them slump to three consecutive defeats - two of those being heavy defeats too. Dabang Delhi inflicted a 17-point defeat on Maninder's men while Patna Pirates also made merry, winning that clash by 14 points. The team is in desperate need for a win to keep morale high and their title defence on track. Maninder has had to do a lot of the heavy lifting and the team needs to figure out more support for their skipper. Mohammad Nabibakhsh has been brilliant when fully pumped in the game and his quiet patches tend to do more harm than good as it allows gaps for opponent to get in and steal points. The defence was hapless against Delhi and Patna and there remains a lot of work to be done if this team wants to hold on to its PKL crown.

6:30pm - If you're new to the PKL caravan and are wondering what super raids, super tackles, bonus points, do or die raids are, we have you covered.



