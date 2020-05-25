Motorsport Motorsport Leclerc: I don't become number one driver at Ferrari when Sainz arrives Carlos Sainz Jr. will join Ferrari next year and Charles Leclerc praised the 25-year-old. Dejan Kalinic 25 May, 2020 11:27 IST Charles Leclerc impressed in his first season with Ferrari last year, finishing fourth in the drivers' championship. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 25 May, 2020 11:27 IST Charles Leclerc played down suggestions he would become Ferrari's number one driver when Carlos Sainz Jr. arrives next year.Leclerc impressed in his first season with Ferrari last year, finishing fourth in the drivers' championship.The 22-year-old has extended his contract with the team until 2024, and next year will have a new team-mate when Sainz arrives from McLaren to replace Sebastian Vettel.RELATED| Sainz will be treated like a 'demi-god' at Ferrari, says Gene Leclerc was full of praise for Sainz, who finished sixth in the drivers' championship last year."I do not become number one," he told L'Equipe on Sunday."I think Carlos is a great driver and he will show it. It is obvious to everyone already. For me, it will be a great challenge."RELATED| Binotto: Vettel has the passion to stay in Formula One Leclerc also paid tribute to Vettel, who will leave Ferrari at the end of the year with his future uncertain."He taught me a lot of things, that's true," he said. "I'm happy to have had him as a partner because he is a very experienced pilot." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos