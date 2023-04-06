F1

Williams F1 hires Asencio from UFC to run commercial side

Asencio, who also worked previously for the New York Mets in Major League Baseball, will join on Monday and be based in the team’s New York office.

File Photo: Logan Sargeant of United States driving the (2) Williams FW45 Mercedes on during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 02, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia.

Williams has hired Paul Asencio from mixed martial arts company UFC as chief revenue officer overseeing the Formula One team’s commercial and marketing operations, they said on Thursday.

Asencio, who also worked previously for the New York Mets in Major League Baseball, will join on Monday and be based in the team’s New York office.

“Formula One is on a massive growth trajectory and I’m happy to be a part of it,” he said in a statement.

The sport has three grands prix in the United States this season and Williams is owned by U.S.-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital.

They also have the sport’s sole current U.S. driver in rookie Logan Sargeant.

