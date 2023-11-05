MagazineBuy Print

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 Live Updates: Verstappen leads ahead of Norris and Alonso; Perez passes Hamilton after pit stop

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace at Interlagos.

Updated : Nov 05, 2023 23:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen before the Brazilian Grand Prix race at the Jose Carlos Pace Circuit, Sao Paulo.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen before the Brazilian Grand Prix race at the Jose Carlos Pace Circuit, Sao Paulo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen before the Brazilian Grand Prix race at the Jose Carlos Pace Circuit, Sao Paulo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Toggle through the above interactive using the buttons on the right top corner to track all the live action from the Brazilian Grand Prix.

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race result

Red Bull’s triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen raced unchallenged to the Sao Paulo sprint victory on Saturday after seizing the lead from McLaren’s Lando Norris at the first corner.

Norris, who had lined up on pole position with Verstappen alongside, was second and 4.287 seconds behind with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez starting and finishing third after dropping to fifth on the opening lap.

- Reuters

Read Full report - Verstappen wins Sao Paulo sprint race

Where can we watch F1 in India?
The FIA Formula 1 World Championship races will be streamed in India only through F1 TV Pro on a subscription basis. The races will not be available to view on television.

