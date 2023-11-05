F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 Live Updates: Verstappen leads ahead of Norris and Alonso; Perez passes Hamilton after pit stop

Toggle through the above interactive using the buttons on the right top corner to track all the live action from the Brazilian Grand Prix.
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race result
Red Bull’s triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen raced unchallenged to the Sao Paulo sprint victory on Saturday after seizing the lead from McLaren’s Lando Norris at the first corner.
Norris, who had lined up on pole position with Verstappen alongside, was second and 4.287 seconds behind with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez starting and finishing third after dropping to fifth on the opening lap.
- Reuters
