F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 Live Updates: Verstappen leads ahead of Norris and Alonso; Perez passes Hamilton after pit stop

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race result

Red Bull’s triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen raced unchallenged to the Sao Paulo sprint victory on Saturday after seizing the lead from McLaren’s Lando Norris at the first corner.

Norris, who had lined up on pole position with Verstappen alongside, was second and 4.287 seconds behind with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez starting and finishing third after dropping to fifth on the opening lap.

- Reuters

