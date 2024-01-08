F1: Williams team to use Mercedes engines until at least 2030

The Williams Formula One team will continue to use Mercedes engines until at least 2030, both parties announced on Monday.

The extension means Mercedes now has long-term contracts with three of the 10 teams, including its own factory outfit that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton drives for. McLaren announced a similar deal last November.

The power unit rules are changing in 2026 in the sport’s next big shakeup.

Williams has been powered by Mercedes engines since 2014 and its principal James Vowles was previously strategy director at Mercedes, joining from the Brackley-based team a year ago.

“We have enjoyed a long-term partnership with Mercedes-Benz, and we are thrilled to extend this collaboration into the next era of Formula One,” said Vowles.

“The expertise, support and technology that Mercedes brings to the table align perfectly with our team’s aspirations in the medium and long term.

“This long-term agreement with Mercedes is a positive step and forms part of our objectives for the future, whilst we will still retain our design and manufacturing expertise and capabilities in-house.”

Williams ended last season seventh overall, a big improvement from 10th in 2022. It will have the same driver lineup of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant in 2024.