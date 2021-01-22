Stage set for MRF 2W Rally of Coimbatore

After two exciting rounds in Puttur and Bengaluru, the riders are all set to attack the stages in the third round of the MRF MoGRIP FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) for two wheelers scheduled at the Kethanur windmill farms in Palladam on Sunday.

Organised by the Coimbatore Auto Sports Club, the Rally of Coimbatore, that brings in a large crowd, will witness a mix of dirt and Special Stages. However, this time around, the spectator entry is restricted

to 100. All the participants are asked to follow the COVID protocols strictly.

The total distance of the route is approximately 80.22kms and those of the Special Stages is 67kms. There will be two Special Stages, the Black Thunder (19.25kms) and Thunder World (14.25kms), run twice in the same direction.

The stages are set inside the private wind farms near Kethanur (Palladam) area, and it promises to be a treat to watch.

Seventy three riders have confirmed participation across nine classes that form the National championship. There will also be a `Star of Tamil Nadu’ category and that has attracted 11 contestants.

“Our Club is pleased to host this rally yet again,” said J.Prithiviraj, CASC’s Honorary Secretary.



“Event sponsors MRF have also contributed tremendously towards the development of the sport and we thank them for their continued support,” he added.

The ceremonial flag off will be on January 23 at 5 p.m. from the Suguna Kalyana Mandapam on the Avinashi Road followed by Sunday’s action from the Kethanur Service Park at 9 a.m.