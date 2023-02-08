Motorsport

Las Vegas planning for Formula 1 Grand Prix till 2032

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday gave unanimous approval to conduct the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the city till 2032.

08 February, 2023
Las Vegas will hold its first Formula 1 race in November 2023.

Las Vegas is making long-term plans to hold a Formula One race in the city for at least the next decade.

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday gave unanimous approval to the Las Vegas Grand Prix through 2032.

The first race will be held on the city’s famed Strip this November. The two sides already have a three-year deal, but the commission’s action paves the way for an extension.

“We anticipate a lifetime together in partnership,” commission chairman Jim Gibson said. “This will open the pathway to be able to do it for at least 10 years. Beyond that I’m sure those who succeed us will see the volume in what we’ve done and continue it forever.”

The commission said the race must occur the weekend before Thanksgiving. The 2023 race will be a night event on November 18.

The cars will zip at up to 212 mph past some of the Strip’s landmarks, including Caesars Palace and the fountains at the Bellagio.

