Formula E: Future of Hyderabad E-prix uncertain after ‘recent communication’ from Telangana government

The second edition of the Hyderabad E-Prix Formula E race set to be held on February 10, 2024, appears to be in trouble. According to a statement from Formula E, the organisers said they had received an official communication from the Government of Telangana that could put the event in jeopardy and have sought clarifications from the local government.

Earlier this year, in February, Hyderabad hosted a round of the FIA Formula E championship, an all-electric single-seater championship. The race was held around the city’s streets near the Hussain Sagar Lake.

A new agreement to host the race in 2024 was signed in October before the recent elections in the state that saw a new party coming to power.

In a statement, Formula E said, “Formula E and the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (now under the control of the new Government of Telangana) are in discussions regarding the Host City Agreement signed on 30 October 2023, and the staging of the Hyderabad E-Prix scheduled for Saturday, 10 February 2024.”

“Following a recent official communication received from the new Government of Telangana, Formula E is seeking urgent clarification of their contractual commitments under the agreement and how it could impact the Hyderabad race. Based on the content of the letter received, Formula E is concerned the race will not be able to go ahead as planned.”

The organisers also said, “Formula E’s senior executive team met with the new leadership of the Government of Telangana immediately following elections earlier this month. Discussions have been ongoing since then.”

The Hyderabad E-Prix was the first FIA event in the country since the 2013 Indian GP Formula One race. In September, India hosted the first-ever MotoGP race at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.