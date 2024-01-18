MagazineBuy Print

INDE Racing set to make debut in the 2024 FIM E-Xplorer season

Carina Munte, co-founder of FIM E-Xplorer, hoped the Indian team’s presence would be a significant driver of enthusiasm for a strong Indian fanbase.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 16:11 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Kankanala Sports Group and INDE Racing founder Abhishek Reddy, former world champions Aishwarya Pissay and Sandra Gomez, with FIM E-Xplorer co-founder Carina Munte at the formal announcement of the INDE Racing team in the FIM E-Xplorer Season.
Kankanala Sports Group and INDE Racing founder Abhishek Reddy, former world champions Aishwarya Pissay and Sandra Gomez, with FIM E-Xplorer co-founder Carina Munte at the formal announcement of the INDE Racing team in the FIM E-Xplorer Season. | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM
infoIcon

Kankanala Sports Group and INDE Racing founder Abhishek Reddy, former world champions Aishwarya Pissay and Sandra Gomez, with FIM E-Xplorer co-founder Carina Munte at the formal announcement of the INDE Racing team in the FIM E-Xplorer Season. | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM

INDE Racing will make its debut in the 2024 FIM E-Xplorer season to be the first ever Indian team to do so, Kankanala Sports Group and INDE Racing Founder K. Abhishek Reddy said on Thursday.

“We have signed a nine-year contract with FIM E-Xplorer to oversee the electric motorcycle races in India and INDE Racing will be the first Indian team to compete in any officially sanctioned international competition,” Abhishek said.

Madrid to be added to F1 calendar, official announcement set for next week - reports

“The second season of this motorcycle racing will be in Japan on February 17 and then move on to other venues in Asia including India. We are planning to host the race in Hyderabad tentatively in November 2024,” he said.

“The inspiration to have our own Indian team, which will be the 10th in the championship to vie for top honours, is to break new grounds in Indian motorsports, not only on racetrack but also in promoting sustainability, gender equality and spirit of innovation,” Abhishek said.

“We take pride in announcing that the INDE Racing team includes former champions Aishwarya Pissay and Sandra Gomez in the racing season which also features men and women,” he said.

“We strongly believe very soon we will have world champions in India in this racing championship given the kind of talent available. We hope to present INDE Racing as a platform for it to showcase at the highest level,” Abhishek said.

“The fact that our involvement in sports like volleyball through the Prime Volleyball League, and badminton has taken those disciplines to new heights, we do believe that this racing will be given a new direction,” he said.

For her part, Aishwarya said she won the World championship in 2019 the same year shuttler P.V. Sindhu had become a world champion.

“But, people couldn’t relate to my success. So, I believe INDE Racing will help sport progress to the desired levels in India,” she said. “This is a sport where speed and skill have to be on par and not just speed as in other races,” she added.

Both Sandra and Aishwarya predict their team to do really well despite the challenges.

“We have a lot of work to do but the chances of us doing really well are high. We hope to keep improving with each race as the championship is a pretty long-drawn affair,” Sandra said.

Carina Munte, co-founder of FIM E-Xplorer, hoped the Indian team’s presence would be a significant driver of enthusiasm for a strong Indian fanbase.

“India entering the fray is a special moment for the sport itself,” she said.

