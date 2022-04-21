INRC 2022 season to begin with South India Rally

The 45th South India Rally, organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club, is scheduled to be held at the MMRT circuit in Sriperumbudur, about 35 Kms from Chennai, from April 22 to 24.

The event doubles up as the first round of the fmsci Indian National Rally Championship 2022.

The three-day event has 48 entries headlined by newly-crowned 2021 Overall National champion, Himachal’s Aditya Thakur (co-driver Virender Singh) who also topped the INRC-3 category. For the 2022 season, Thakur has moved up to INRC-2 category.

Other top-notch competitors include Delhi-based seven time National champion Gaurav Gill (Musa Sherif, Kasargod), Bengaluru’s Karna Kadur (Nikhil Pai), winner of the Asia Cup round of the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship at the same venue last month, and defending INRC-2 champion Fabid Ahmer (Sanath G) from Kerala.

The total distance of the Rally is about 300 Kms which includes about 123 Kms of competitive section. The competitors will do a reconnaissance of the route on Friday (April 22), while the Stages would be run over the next two days.

The 2021 season, delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions, was completed last month. It meant a very short turnaround period of about three weeks before the commencement of the 2022 season. The notable absentees are England-based Amittrajit Ghosh and his co-driver Ashwin Naik from Mangaluru in the premier INRC Overall category, who have been among the top title contenders, but opted to skip this weekend's Rally.