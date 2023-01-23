Jehan Daruvala joins champion MP Motorsport for 2023 F2 season

Motorsport

Jehan will drive alongside Norwegian Dennis Hauger, his Prema Racing teammate from last year.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s Jehan Daruvala will race for reigning Formula 2 champion MP Motorsport of Netherlands, as he returns to the Formula One feeder series for a fourth season in 2023.

The 24-year-old will drive alongside Norwegian Dennis Hauger, his Prema Racing teammate from last year.

Jehan will combine his F2 campaign with his Formula E role with Indian manufacturer Mahindra Racing, who announced him as a reserve driver in November.

Jehan got his first taste of MP Motorsport machinery in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi in November last year. | Photo Credit: James Gasperotti

Jehan, a four-time Formula 2 winner, got his first taste of MP Motorsport machinery in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi in November last year. He was immediately on the pace, setting the second-quickest time on the second day of the three-day test.

“I’m extremely excited to be racing for MP Motorsport. The team has progressed tremendously and impressed the entire F2 field with their performances last year. They showed consistent front-running pace, wrapped up both the drivers’ and team’s titles and go into the 2023 season as the team to beat,” said Daruvala.

