Hamilton wins fifth Spanish Grand Prix in a row

Lewis Hamilton's 98th career victory, from his 100th pole position, was his third win in four races and sent him 14 points clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen on Sunday.

Reuters
09 May, 2021 20:22 IST

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row for Mercedes on Sunday.

The Briton's 98th career victory, from his 100th pole position, was his third win in four races and sent him 14 points clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who clawed back a point for the fastest lap and finished second.

Hamilton takes 100th pole at Spanish Grand Prix

Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas finished third.