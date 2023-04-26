Motorsport

MotoGP cancels inaugural Kazakhstan race

Kazakhstan last September agreed a five year deal for the Sokol International Racetrack outside Almaty to stage MotoGP races.

Reuters
LONDON 26 April, 2023 19:32 IST
LONDON 26 April, 2023 19:32 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: MotoGP has cancelled its first race in Kazakhstan due to the circuit not being ready.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: MotoGP has cancelled its first race in Kazakhstan due to the circuit not being ready. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Kazakhstan last September agreed a five year deal for the Sokol International Racetrack outside Almaty to stage MotoGP races.

MotoGP has cancelled its first race in Kazakhstan due to the circuit not being ready and will not replace it on what is now a 20-round calendar, the sport said on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan last September agreed a five year deal for the Sokol International Racetrack outside Almaty to stage MotoGP races.

The inaugural race had been scheduled for July 9 as the ninth round.

Also Read
Marquez to miss Spanish GP, hopes to return in France

“Ongoing homologation works at the circuit, paired with current global operational challenges, have obliged the cancellation of the 2023 event,” MotoGP, the governing FIM and teams’ body IRTA said in a joint statement.

They looked forward to racing there in 2024 instead.

MotoGP is keen to expand its presence in Asia, with India also set to debut in September with a race at the Buddh International circuit near New Delhi.

The cancellation of Kazakhstan opens up a six week break in the calendar between the Dutch TT on June 25 and the British Grand Prix on Aug. 6.

It also takes away a possible 37 points from the championship, with each race weekend now a double scoring opportunity thanks to a sprint race on every Saturday as well as the main Sunday event.

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix - in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us