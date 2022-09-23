National Games 2022

Table tennis at National Games 2022: What happened on day 3, athletes in action on day 4

The National Games 2022 table tennis event is underway at the PDDU Indoor Stadium, Surat. It will go on from September 20 to 24.

Team Sportstar
23 September, 2022 11:52 IST
Manika Batra from Delhi in action in Women’s singles event during the 36th National Games.

Manika Batra from Delhi in action in Women's singles event during the 36th National Games. | Photo Credit: A. M. FARUQUI

The National Games 2022 table tennis event is currently underway at the PDDU Indoor Stadium, Surat. The paddlers will be in action till Saturday, September 24, before G Sathiyan and Manika Batra leave for the World Championships.

READ-  National Games 2022, Table Tennis: Schedule, athletes in action, timings

Sathiyan of Tamil Nadu and Delhi’s Manika are the top seeds in the men’s and women’s singles respectively, pushing the reigning national champions A. Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja to the second spot.

Sharath Kamal, who went on to win four medals, including three gold, at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, found himself pushed a rung below because of his world ranking - 43. On the other hand, Sathiyan (No. 37) is the top-ranked Indian in the world. Manika, too, benefited from the same rule as the Delhi paddler is at 45, while Sreeja is at 77.

SCHEDULE DAY 4 (SEPTEMBER 23)-

EventTIMEOPPONENT 1 vs OPPONENT 2
Mixed Doubles round 10 AMWest Bengal vs Gujarat
Mixed Doubles10 AMGujarat vs Uttar Pradesh
Mixed Doubles10 AMWest Bengal vs West Bengal
Mixed Doubles10 AMMaharashtra vs Telangana
Men's Doubles round 210:30 AMWest Bengal vs Gujarat
Men's Doubles round 210:30 AMDelhi vs Telangana
Men's Doubles round 210:30 AMUttar Pradesh vs Haryana
Men's Doubles round 210:30 AMWest Bengal vs Maharashtra
Men's Doubles round 211 AMMaharashtra vs Telangana
Men's Doubles round 211 AMUttar Pradesh vs Gujarat
Men's Doubles round 211 AMDelhi vs Haryana
Men's Doubles round 211 AMKarnataka vs West bengal
Women's singles11:30 AMKushi V vs Manika Batra
Women's singles11:30 AMKrittwika Sinha vs Takeme Sarkar
Women's singles11:30 AMStirtha Mukherjee vs Anusha Kutumbale
Women's singles11:30 AMReethrishya Tennison vs Mouma Das
Women's singles12:10 PMSwastika Sandeep Ghosh vs Ayhika Mukherjee
Women's singles12:10 PMMariya Rony vs Akula Sreeja
Women's singles12:10 PMDiya Parag Chitale vs Frenaz Chipla
Women's singles12:10 PMSuhana Saini vs Yashaswini Ghorpade
Men's singles round 312:50 PMRohit Bhanja vs G. Sathiyan
Men's singles round 312:50 PMManav Thakkar vs Sudhanshu Grover
Men's singles round 312:50 PMAnirban Ghosh vs Deepit Rajesh Patil
Men's singles round 312:50 PMSarthak Seth vs Harmeet Desai
Men's singles round 31:30 PMSanil Shetty vs Fidel Snehit
Men's singles round 31:30 PMManush Shah vs Payas Jain
Men's singles round 31:30 PMSoumyajit Ghosh vs Yashansh Malik
Men's singles round 31:30 PMJeet Chandra vs Sharath Kamal
Women's doubles round 34 PMMaharashtra vs Gujarat
Women's doubles round 4 PMTamil Nadu vs West Bengal
Women's doubles round 4 PMTamil Nadu vs Maharashtra
Women's doubles round 4 PMWest Bengal vs Karnataka

WHAT HAPPENED ON DAY 3 (SEPTEMBER 22)?

Sixteen-year-old Suhana Saini of Haryana, one of the most promising young paddlers, produced the lone upset in the women’s singles second round table tennis match of the 36th National Games on Thursday.

However, in the men’s singles, all the top eight seeds, sailed to the pre-quarterfinals. Suhana overcame Prapti Sen of West Bengal, 13-15, 11-7, 13-11, 11-6, 8-11, 14-12 to reach the pre-quarterfinals.

G. Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal of Tamil Nadu, the top two seeds, produced a strong performance to defeat Wesley Do Roserio of Haryana and Ravindra Kotiyan of Maharashtra respectively.

Maharashtra’s Sanil Shetty, the third seed, was pushed to the brink before he overcame Divyansh Srivastav (UP) 11-6, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9. Haryana’s Soumyajit Ghosh, seeded seventh, had to produce his best to beat Raegan Albuquerque of Maharashtra 11-5, 4-11, 11-2, 10-12, 11-13, 11-7, 11-9 to enter the pre-quarterfinals.

Also Read | National Games 2022: Gujarat men, West Bengal women bag gold in table-tennis

The results (round of 32):
Men: Men: G. Sathiyan (TN) bt Wesley Do Rosario (Har) 13-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-5; Manav Thakkar (Guj) bt Sarth Mishra (UP) 11-5, 11-6, 11-6, 12-14, 11-6; Anirban Ghosh (WB) bt Ishaan Mahesh Hingorani (Guj) 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-3; Harmeet Desai (Guj) bt Mohammad Ali (S) 11-4, 11-5, 11-6, 11-8; Sanil Shetty (Mah) bt V. Diyvansh Srivastav (UP) 11-6, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9; Manush Shath (Guj) bt K. J. Akash (Kar) 11-5, 11-8, 11-2, 11-4; Soumyajit Ghosh (Har) bt Raegan Albuquerque (Mah) 11-5, 4-11, 11-2, 10-12, 11-13, 11-7, 11-9; Sharath Kamal (TN) bt Ravindra Kotiyan (Mah) 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 17-15.
Women: Manika Batra (Del) bt D. Pranitha (TS) 11-5, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8, Takeme Sarkar (WB) bt Nikhat Banu (TS) 9-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9, 14-12; Anusha Kutumbale (MP) Riti Shankar (Har) 11-5, 11-6, 11-7, 11-9; Suhana Saini (Har) bt Prapti Sen (WB) 13-15, 11-7, 13-11, 11-6, 8-11, 14-12; Sreeja Akula (TS) bt Annanya Basak (Mah) 13-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-8; Reeth Rishya (Mah) bt C. R. Harshavardini (TN) 13-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-2; Diya Chitale (Mah) bt Trisha Paul (Har) 11-3, 11-6, 11-4, 12-10; Swastika Ghosh (Mah) bt V. Kowshika (TN) 11-8, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6.

- K. Keerthivasan

Read more stories on National Games 2022.

