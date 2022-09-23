The National Games 2022 table tennis event is currently underway at the PDDU Indoor Stadium, Surat. The paddlers will be in action till Saturday, September 24, before G Sathiyan and Manika Batra leave for the World Championships.
Sathiyan of Tamil Nadu and Delhi’s Manika are the top seeds in the men’s and women’s singles respectively, pushing the reigning national champions A. Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja to the second spot.
Sharath Kamal, who went on to win four medals, including three gold, at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, found himself pushed a rung below because of his world ranking - 43. On the other hand, Sathiyan (No. 37) is the top-ranked Indian in the world. Manika, too, benefited from the same rule as the Delhi paddler is at 45, while Sreeja is at 77.
SCHEDULE DAY 4 (SEPTEMBER 23)-
|Event
|TIME
|OPPONENT 1 vs OPPONENT 2
|Mixed Doubles round
|10 AM
|West Bengal vs Gujarat
|Mixed Doubles
|10 AM
|Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh
|Mixed Doubles
|10 AM
|West Bengal vs West Bengal
|Mixed Doubles
|10 AM
|Maharashtra vs Telangana
|Men's Doubles round 2
|10:30 AM
|West Bengal vs Gujarat
|Men's Doubles round 2
|10:30 AM
|Delhi vs Telangana
|Men's Doubles round 2
|10:30 AM
|Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana
|Men's Doubles round 2
|10:30 AM
|West Bengal vs Maharashtra
|Men's Doubles round 2
|11 AM
|Maharashtra vs Telangana
|Men's Doubles round 2
|11 AM
|Uttar Pradesh vs Gujarat
|Men's Doubles round 2
|11 AM
|Delhi vs Haryana
|Men's Doubles round 2
|11 AM
|Karnataka vs West bengal
|Women's singles
|11:30 AM
|Kushi V vs Manika Batra
|Women's singles
|11:30 AM
|Krittwika Sinha vs Takeme Sarkar
|Women's singles
|11:30 AM
|Stirtha Mukherjee vs Anusha Kutumbale
|Women's singles
|11:30 AM
|Reethrishya Tennison vs Mouma Das
|Women's singles
|12:10 PM
|Swastika Sandeep Ghosh vs Ayhika Mukherjee
|Women's singles
|12:10 PM
|Mariya Rony vs Akula Sreeja
|Women's singles
|12:10 PM
|Diya Parag Chitale vs Frenaz Chipla
|Women's singles
|12:10 PM
|Suhana Saini vs Yashaswini Ghorpade
|Men's singles round 3
|12:50 PM
|Rohit Bhanja vs G. Sathiyan
|Men's singles round 3
|12:50 PM
|Manav Thakkar vs Sudhanshu Grover
|Men's singles round 3
|12:50 PM
|Anirban Ghosh vs Deepit Rajesh Patil
|Men's singles round 3
|12:50 PM
|Sarthak Seth vs Harmeet Desai
|Men's singles round 3
|1:30 PM
|Sanil Shetty vs Fidel Snehit
|Men's singles round 3
|1:30 PM
|Manush Shah vs Payas Jain
|Men's singles round 3
|1:30 PM
|Soumyajit Ghosh vs Yashansh Malik
|Men's singles round 3
|1:30 PM
|Jeet Chandra vs Sharath Kamal
|Women's doubles round 3
|4 PM
|Maharashtra vs Gujarat
|Women's doubles round
|4 PM
|Tamil Nadu vs West Bengal
|Women's doubles round
|4 PM
|Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra
|Women's doubles round
|4 PM
|West Bengal vs Karnataka
WHAT HAPPENED ON DAY 3 (SEPTEMBER 22)?
Sixteen-year-old Suhana Saini of Haryana, one of the most promising young paddlers, produced the lone upset in the women’s singles second round table tennis match of the 36th National Games on Thursday.
However, in the men’s singles, all the top eight seeds, sailed to the pre-quarterfinals. Suhana overcame Prapti Sen of West Bengal, 13-15, 11-7, 13-11, 11-6, 8-11, 14-12 to reach the pre-quarterfinals.
G. Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal of Tamil Nadu, the top two seeds, produced a strong performance to defeat Wesley Do Roserio of Haryana and Ravindra Kotiyan of Maharashtra respectively.
Maharashtra’s Sanil Shetty, the third seed, was pushed to the brink before he overcame Divyansh Srivastav (UP) 11-6, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9. Haryana’s Soumyajit Ghosh, seeded seventh, had to produce his best to beat Raegan Albuquerque of Maharashtra 11-5, 4-11, 11-2, 10-12, 11-13, 11-7, 11-9 to enter the pre-quarterfinals.
- K. Keerthivasan