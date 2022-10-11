National Games 2022

National Games: West Bengal routs Kerala 5-0, wins men’s football gold medal after 11 years

Narohari, Robi Hansda and Amit Chakraborty found the mark for West Bengal, which claimed the top honour after 11 years.

Y. B. Sarangi
AHMEDABAD 11 October, 2022 21:26 IST
West Bengal players celebrate their win over Kerala in the men’s football gold medal match at the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad on October 11, 2022.

West Bengal players celebrate their win over Kerala in the men’s football gold medal match at the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad on October 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Captain Narohari Shrestha scored a magnificent hat-trick as West Bengal thrashed Kerala 5-0 in the men’s football final to win the gold medal in the National Games at the EKA Arena Transstadia here on Tuesday.

Robi Hansda and Amit Chakraborty also found the mark for West Bengal, which claimed the top honour after 11 years.

Also Read | National Games 2022, October 11 HIGHLIGHTS: West Bengal thrashes Kerala 5-0 in men’s football final, Karnataka clinches men’s hockey gold

Coached by former India striker Biswajit Bhattacharya, West Bengal dominated the proceedings after scoring the opening goal against the run of play in the 16th minute.

Hansda pounced on a loose ball but his shot was blocked by Kerala keeper Midhun V. Nevertheless, Hansda tapped in the rebound to put Bengal ahead.

After Kerala wasted a few chances, Shrestha unleashed a 25-yard shot to extend the lead. He took advantage of another defensive lapse to make it 3-0 just before the half-time.

Also Read | National Games: Karnataka’s men end title drought with sudden death win over Uttar Pradesh

Minutes after resumption, Shrestha completed his hat-trick with a header.

Defender Amit added to Kerala's misery by netting the fifth goal in the 85th minute.

The results (men):
Final: West Bengal 5 (Robi Handsa 16, Narohari Shrestha 30, 45+6, 52, Amit Chakraborty 85) bt Kerala 0.
Bronze medal match: Services 4 (Sunil B. 2, N. Sureh Meitei 7, Sreyas V.G. 13, Liton Shil 57) bt Karnataka 0.

Follow Us