Tokyo Olympics Day 7, Indians in action on July 29: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 29 so that you can stay up to speed!

HIGHLIGHTS| Tokyo Olympics Day 6 Highlights: Boxer Pooja Rani enters quarters; archer Deepika Kumari, shuttler PV Sindhu in pre-quarters

July 29

GOLF

4:00 a.m. Men's Round 1 - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane

ROWING

5:20 am Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final B

SHOOTING

5:30 am 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision - Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat

HOCKEY

6:00 am India vs Argentina Men's Match

BADMINTON

6:15 am PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt

ARCHERY

7:31 am Atanu Das Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations

SAILING

8:35 am onwards Laser Men Race 7 & 8

8:35 am onwards 49er Men Race 5 & 6

8:45 am onwards Laser Radial Women Race 7 & 8

BOXING

8:48 am Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown Men's Super Heavy (+91 kg) - R16

15:36 pm - Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia

SWIMMING

16:16 pm - Men's 100m butterfly Heat 2: Sajan Prakash

All timings are in IST