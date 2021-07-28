Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Day 7, Indians in action on July 29: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST India begins its Olympic charge on Thursday with the men's hockey team taking on Argentina. Team Sportstar 28 July, 2021 15:41 IST Indian men's hockey team will be in action at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. - AP Team Sportstar 28 July, 2021 15:41 IST After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 29 so that you can stay up to speed!HIGHLIGHTS| Tokyo Olympics Day 6 Highlights: Boxer Pooja Rani enters quarters; archer Deepika Kumari, shuttler PV Sindhu in pre-quarters July 29GOLF4:00 a.m. Men's Round 1 - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan ManeROWING5:20 am Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final BSHOOTING5:30 am 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision - Manu Bhaker, Rahi SarnobatHOCKEY6:00 am India vs Argentina Men's MatchBADMINTON6:15 am PV Sindhu vs Mia BlichfeldtARCHERY7:31 am Atanu Das Men's Individual 1/32 EliminationsSAILING8:35 am onwards Laser Men Race 7 & 88:35 am onwards 49er Men Race 5 & 68:45 am onwards Laser Radial Women Race 7 & 8BOXING8:48 am Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown Men's Super Heavy (+91 kg) - R1615:36 pm - Mary Kom vs Ingrit ValenciaSWIMMING16:16 pm - Men's 100m butterfly Heat 2: Sajan PrakashAll timings are in IST Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :