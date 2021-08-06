Olympics Videos

India at Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia - Athlete profile

Bajrang Punia, one of the two big stars in Indian men's wrestling at present, may have been four years late for his Olympic debut but the only three-time World championships medallist from the country is definitely one of the more consistent performers in his weight category. This makes Bajrang one of the strong medal contenders in the 65kg weight class in Tokyo.

Team Sportstar
06 August, 2021 09:08 IST
