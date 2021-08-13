Olympics Videos

Best of Tokyo 2020: Karsten Warholm tryst with history; claims Olympic gold and new WR

One of the most anticipated races on the program more than lived up to the hype. Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 45.94 seconds to break the old mark by 0.76.

13 August, 2021 16:53 IST
