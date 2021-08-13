Olympics Videos Best of Tokyo 2020: Karsten Warholm tryst with history; claims Olympic gold and new WR One of the most anticipated races on the program more than lived up to the hype. Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 45.94 seconds to break the old mark by 0.76. Amal John 13 August, 2021 16:53 IST Amal John 13 August, 2021 16:53 IST Best of Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok gets India to wake up and learn golf, finishes a remarkable fourth Best of Tokyo 2020: Karsten Warholm tryst with history; claims Olympic gold and new WR Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020: Warholm's 400m hurdles world record raises questions Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. More Videos War and sports - Syrian children hold 'Tent Olympics' of the displaced Double Olympic champion Jacobs 'nervous' to return to Italy Can Africa ever host an Olympic Games? Edwin Moses weighs in Neeraj Chopra: There's a difference between throwing and throwing long Allyson Felix becomes most decorated female track athlete of all time India at Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia - Athlete profile Ravi Kumar Dahiya guarantees India's 4th medal at Tokyo Olympics - semifinal recap India Women's hockey team through to first ever Olympic semifinal