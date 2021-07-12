Archer Jyoti gets bipartite spot for Tokyo Paralympics

Compound archer Jyoti on Monday got a bipartite quota place for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has given a quota place to Jyoti for the Paralympics, said an Archery Association of India (AAI) source.

Jyoti’s inclusion will enhance India’s medal chances in archery as the country can have representation in compound women’s open individual event as well as the mixed team event.

Earlier, four Indians – Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar in compound men’s open and Vivek Chikara and Harbinder Singh in recurve men’s open – qualified for the Paralympics, to be held in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5.

Since some of the Indians could not participate in a qualifying event in the Czech Republic earlier this month due to COVID-induced restrictions and visa issues, the AAI requested IPC to grant a bipartite quota place to Uttar Pradesh girl Jyoti.

Jyoti has bagged several medals in top international events, including silver medals in individual and mixed team events at the Fazza world ranking tournament in Dubai and mixed team silver at the Asian para-archery championships in Bangkok in 2019.