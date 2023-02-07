More Sports

37th National Games in Goa on track, slated for November, says state sports minister Govind Gaude

A four-member team led by Gaude met IOA president PT Usha, vice president Gagan Narang, and joint-secretary Kalyan Choubey among others.

PTI
New Delhi 07 February, 2023 22:29 IST
New Delhi 07 February, 2023 22:29 IST
FILE PHOTO: Minister Govind Gaude (in the centre) said Goa is on track to host the 37th National Games in the first week of November.

FILE PHOTO: Minister Govind Gaude (in the centre) said Goa is on track to host the 37th National Games in the first week of November. | Photo Credit: ATISH POMBURFEKAR

A four-member team led by Gaude met IOA president PT Usha, vice president Gagan Narang, and joint-secretary Kalyan Choubey among others.

Goa is on track to host the 37th National Games in the first week of November, state’s sports minister Govind Gaude said after his meeting with the Indian Olympic Association top-brass here on Tuesday.

A four-member team led by Gaude met IOA president PT Usha, vice president Gagan Narang, and joint-secretary Kalyan Choubey among others.

Taking the international sports calendar into consideration (from September 23-October 8), Goa is considering organising the National Games from the first week of November and the exact dates would be announced soon, Gaude said in an IOA statement.

“The Games logo will be launched on April 15 and an IOA delegation will soon visit Goa to evaluate the readiness and finalise the technical requirements for conducting each sport very shortly,” added the IOA release.

Gujarat hosted the last edition of the Games in September-October last year.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us