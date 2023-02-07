37th National Games in Goa on track, slated for November, says state sports minister Govind Gaude

Goa is on track to host the 37th National Games in the first week of November, state’s sports minister Govind Gaude said after his meeting with the Indian Olympic Association top-brass here on Tuesday.

A four-member team led by Gaude met IOA president PT Usha, vice president Gagan Narang, and joint-secretary Kalyan Choubey among others.

Taking the international sports calendar into consideration (from September 23-October 8), Goa is considering organising the National Games from the first week of November and the exact dates would be announced soon, Gaude said in an IOA statement.

“The Games logo will be launched on April 15 and an IOA delegation will soon visit Goa to evaluate the readiness and finalise the technical requirements for conducting each sport very shortly,” added the IOA release.

Gujarat hosted the last edition of the Games in September-October last year.