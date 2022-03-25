National weightlifting championships: Ajay Singh claims 81kg title

Commonwealth championships gold medallist Ajay Singh aggregated 315kg to claim the men's 81kg title narrowly in the National weightlifting championships at the KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Services lifter Ajay was second in snatch with an effort of 143kg. He not only erased a four kg deficit with Deepak Lather, who topped the snatch chart with 147kg, but also managed a decisive one kg lead with his clean and jerk attempt of 172kg.

Abhishek Nipane (301kg) of Maharashtra took the bronze medal.

The 17-year-old Valluri Ajay Babu (snatch 134kg, clean and jerk 161kg, total 295kg) of Madhya Pradesh created snatch and total records in junior section and snatch, clean and jerk and total records in youth section on his way to win the junior and youth crowns. He finished sixth in the senior section.