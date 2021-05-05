Billiards champion Amit Sharma succumbs to COVID-19 at 38

The reigning Delhi State billiards champion Amit Sharma has succumbed to COVID-19. He was 38.



The president of the Delhi Billiards and Snooker Association, Vijay Goel, expressed shock, "losing a friend, a great administrator and a champion’’.

READ| Billiards and Snooker Players Association of India revived after 14 years



The secretary of DBSA Ravi Tandon emphasised how the sport will miss Amit, who was in the business of cue sports, and the tables used for the national championships were made by him.



"He has left a great void. It was at his initiative that the North Zone school boys tournament was started in 2014. He also started coaching camps for budding talent’’, said Tandon.