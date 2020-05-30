More Sports More Sports British competitive sport given green light for June 1 restart No competitive top-level sport has taken place in Britain since March as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters LONDON 30 May, 2020 20:44 IST Representative Image: The first major live event is expected to be the 2000 Guineas Stakes horse race at Newmarket on June 6. - AP Reuters LONDON 30 May, 2020 20:44 IST After a near three-month shutdown, all competitive sport in Britain can resume from June 1 behind closed doors provided strict conditions are met, the government said on Saturday.The first major live event is expected to be the 2000 Guineas Stakes horse race at Newmarket on June 6.No competitive top-level sport has taken place in Britain since March as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 38,000 people in the UK.READ| La Liga clubs free to start full training from Monday In a document published on Saturday by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden outlined the strict criteria that must be met to allow elite athletes and professional sportsmen to resume.“The wait is over. Live British sport will shortly be back on in safe and carefully controlled environments,” he said.READ| 15 fit players enough for teams when EPL resumes in pandemic “This guidance provides the safe framework for sports to resume competitions behind closed doors. It is now up to individual sports to confirm they can meet these protocols and decide when it's right for them to restart.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.