MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ex-Tokyo Olympics official pleads not guilty to taking bribes in exchange for Games contracts

A former executive with the powerful Japanese advertising company Dentsu, Takahashi is charged with accepting around 198 million yen ($1.4 million) in bribes in exchange for awarding Olympic contracts for the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 16:02 IST , Tokyo - 3 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Haruyuki Takahashi, executive board member of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
FILE PHOTO: Haruyuki Takahashi, executive board member of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Haruyuki Takahashi, executive board member of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: AP

Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, appeared in a Tokyo district court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to taking bribes tied to the Games.

Takahashi was arrested more than a year ago and it’s unclear when his trial will end.

The defence will present its case early next year.

A former executive with the powerful Japanese advertising company Dentsu, Takahashi is charged with accepting around 198 million yen ($1.4 million) in bribes in exchange for awarding Olympic contracts for the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Takahashi appeared in court just nine days after a separate bid-rigging trial was adjourned with Dentsu and five other companies facing criminal charges. That trial is to resume early next year.

“I assert my innocence on all the charges,” Takahashi, wearing a grey suit and burgundy tie, told the judge before the prosecution presented its case. “It was strictly business and it was not a bribe.” The indictment says Takahashi received bribes from business suit retailer Aoki Holdings, publisher Kadokawa and others. Sun Arrow, one of the companies implicated, produced the stuffed toy version of the Olympic mascot, Miraitowa, and the Paralympic version, Someity.

About a dozen people have already been convicted in related bribery cases, but all have received suspended sentences.

The myriad corruption investigations around the Tokyo Olympics are the latest to soil recent Games. French investigators have next year’s Paris Olympics under scrutiny over how contracts are awarded.

Though the Olympics are funded partly by private money, they also rely heavily on taxpayer funding. In the case of Tokyo, at least 50% was public money. Tokyo says it officially spent $13 billion on the Tokyo Games, but a government audit says it might be twice that much.

Reports of corruption in the Tokyo Olympics stretch back to at least 2013 when the International Olympic Committee voted to award the Games to the Japanese capital. French prosecutors have looked into allegations that some International Olympic Committee members were bribed to vote for Tokyo.

That scandal also forced the resignation in 2019 of Japanese Olympic Committee head Tsunekazu Takeda, who was also an IOC member and the head of its marketing department.

As the Tokyo Olympics have been mired in controversy from the beginning, the scandals have cost the northern city of Sapporo a strong chance to hold the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, who headed the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, was forced to step down after making derogatory comments about women.

The Games also allowed the Tokyo city government to make zoning changes to construct the National Stadium. Those zoning changes jeopardize a park called Jingu Gaien near the stadium, where developer Mitsui Fudosan has a controversial plan to build three skyscrapers and cut thousands of trees in the parking space.

Related Topics

Tokyo Olympics /

olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 1: India 368/6; Deepti, Rana stabilise with 50-run partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rajasthan vs Karnataka Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal 2: KAR 137/4 (33); Pandey, Manohar bring up 50 stand vs RAJ
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ex-Tokyo Olympics official pleads not guilty to taking bribes in exchange for Games contracts
    AP
  4. India vs Germany LIVE score, IND 1-1 GER, FIH Junior World Cup semifinal: Sudeep, Hasbach goals keep scores level in second-quarter
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nikhat Zareen adjudged Sportswoman of the Year in Olympic Sports at Sportstar Aces Awards
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Ex-Tokyo Olympics official pleads not guilty to taking bribes in exchange for Games contracts
    AP
  2. Many top Russian athletes faced minimal drug testing in 2023 ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics
    AP
  3. Jyothi Surekha not recommended for Khel Ratna Award leaves father, Surendra, “disappointed”
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Shami nominated for Arjuna Award, Satwik-Chirag for Khel Ratna
    PTI
  5. Shooter Pushpender who lost thumb in freak mishap might have to compete in para category
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 1: India 368/6; Deepti, Rana stabilise with 50-run partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rajasthan vs Karnataka Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal 2: KAR 137/4 (33); Pandey, Manohar bring up 50 stand vs RAJ
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ex-Tokyo Olympics official pleads not guilty to taking bribes in exchange for Games contracts
    AP
  4. India vs Germany LIVE score, IND 1-1 GER, FIH Junior World Cup semifinal: Sudeep, Hasbach goals keep scores level in second-quarter
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nikhat Zareen adjudged Sportswoman of the Year in Olympic Sports at Sportstar Aces Awards
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment