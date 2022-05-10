Haryana aims strong showing in Khelo India Youth Games

The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal goaded the athletes of the State to be at their competitive best and win maximum number of medals in the Khelo India Youth Games to be staged from June 4 to 13.



In a promotional event on Tuesday, the Chief Minister stated that the government had spent Rs.526 crore towards building top class infrastructure for the Youth Games. He wanted the people, especially students, to witness the Games to be staged in Panchkula, Ambala, Chandigarh, Shahbad and Delhi, so as to bolster the morale of the athletes.



About 8000 athletes are expected to compete in 25 sports disciplines, in the Games organised jointly by the State government and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).



The Haryana government had also increased the diet allowance for the athletes from Rs.250 to Rs.400 per day, to help them be at their physical best for better training and competition.



The Chief Minister proudly stated that Haryana was the best State for sports in the country, as it had shown in international competition including the Olympics, Paralympics and the Asian Games. He stressed that Haryana should maintain its numero uno status in the Youth Games as well.