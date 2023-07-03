MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Asian Games 2023: India names 33-member rowing squad

Following trials at the Army Rowing Node, Pune and Hyderabad from June 27 to July 2, the team was selected and subsequently announced on Monday.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 15:52 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Athletes compete in a rowing event at the Khelo India University Games. (File Photo)
Athletes compete in a rowing event at the Khelo India University Games. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Athletes compete in a rowing event at the Khelo India University Games. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI

India named a strong 33-member rowing contingent, including four substitutes, for the upcoming Asian Games 2023 to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

Following trials at the Army Rowing Node, Pune and Hyderabad from June 27 to July 2, the team was selected and subsequently announced on Monday.

Back from the wilderness, Indumathi Kathiresan making up for lost time

While 20 men rowers were selected for the continental showpiece, the women’s team will comprise 13 rowers, the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) said in a statement.

Both the men and women teams have two substitute rowers each.

Rowing squad for Asian Games:

Men: Balraj Panwar (Single Scull), Satnam Singh (Double Scull and Quadruple Scull), Parminder Singh (Double Scull and Quadruple Scull), Jakar Khan (Quadruple Scull), Sukhmeet Singh (Quadruple Scull), Arvind Singh (Light Weight Double Scull), Arjun Lal Jat (Light Weight Double Scull), Babu Lal Yadav (Coxless Pair), Lekh Ram (Coxless Pair), Jaswinder Singh (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Bheem Singh (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Punit Kumar (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Ashish (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Neeraj (Coxed Eight), Naresh Kalwaniya (Coxed Eight), Neetesh Kumar (Coxed Eight), Charanjeet Singh (Coxed Eight), D U Pande (Coxed Eight), Ashish Goliyan (Substitute, Sweep), Kulwinder Singh (Substitute, Sculls).

Women: Kiran (Light Weight Double Scull), Anshika Bharti (Light Weight Double Scull), Aswathi P B (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Mrunamayee Nilesh S (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Thangjam Priya Devi (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Rukmani (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Sonali Swain (Coxed Eight), Ritu Kaudi (Coxed Eight), Varsha K B (Coxed Eight), H Tendenthoi Devi (Coxed Eight), G Geetanjali (Coxed Eight), Rose Mestica Meril A (Substitute), Archa Aji (Substitute).

