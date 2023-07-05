Indian sports news wrap, July 5

Basketball

The president of the Tamil Nadu Basketball Association (TNBA), Aadhav Arjuna was elected as president of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) in the election held at the Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

Aadhav got 38 of the 39 votes, against the outgoing president K Govindaraj.

A former player and the president of the Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association, Kulvinder Singh Gill was elected secretary general.

The office bearers: President: Aadhav Arjuna; Vice presidents: Ajay Ssud, Donald Steven Wahlang, Dr. Lalrinawma Hnamte, Manohara Kumar, Norman Isaac, Fr. Ralin De Souza, Seema Sharma; Secretary General: Kulvinder Singh Gill; Treasurer: T Chengalraya Naidu; Joint secretaries: G Chakravarthi, Munish Sharma, Pradeep Kumar Auddi, Prakash Sandou, Surya Singh.

Executive committee: RS Bedi, C Sasidharan, Sentiningsang Longkumer, T Brajbidhu Singh.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Space Jams men, Kochi Stars women triumph

Kochi Stars, which included prominent players like Stephy Nixon, G. Rojamol, Shireen Limaye and Soniya Joy, won the women’s title in the 3x3 Indian National Basketball League’s season-2 in Bengaluru.

The Kochi Stars defeated Bengaluru’s Beagles 21-19.

Bengaluru’s Space Jams defeated Pune’s DropStep 21-15 and won the men’s title.

- Stan Rayan

Golf

Pranavi ready to tee off in Singapore Ladies Masters

Pranavi Urs continues her globe-trotting season when she tees up in the Trust Golf Singapore Ladies Masters on Thursday.

She is one of the three Indians in the field of 129 players with 111 professionals and 18 amateurs. The other two are amateur Avani Prashanth and Seher Atwal.

Pranavi, who topped the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour of India in 2022, played in the Ladies European Tour events in South Africa at the start of 2023 and then headed to the US for the Epson Tour, which is one level below the LPGA.

Avani is the highest-ranked amateur in the field at 77, while Singapore’s Shannon Tan is 81st ranked amateur. Avani will also be at the Asian Games.

- PTI

Amateurs hold spotlight in 10th leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

The spotlight was on amateurs on the opening day as Keerthana Rajeev Nair and Vidhatri Urs grabbed the lead alongside pro golfer Khushi Khanijau at one-under 71 in the 10th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

Three others, led by the experienced Tvesa Malik, alongside yet another amateur, Mannat Brar, who leads the Order of Merit on the IGU circuit, and rookie pro Kriti Chowhan shot even par 72 each.

Four players, including two more amateurs, Saanvi Somu, who was second behind Vidhatri in the ninth leg, and Prakruthi Sastry, were tied for seventh place alongside Ananya Datar and Neha Tripathi.

They all carded 1-over 73 each.

- PTI