MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, July 5

Here are all the major results and updates from Indian sports on Wednesday, July 5.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 19:09 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Aadhav Arjuna, President - TNBA, at press meet to announce 71st Senior National Basketball Championship in Chennai.
FILE PHOTO: Aadhav Arjuna, President - TNBA, at press meet to announce 71st Senior National Basketball Championship in Chennai. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aadhav Arjuna, President - TNBA, at press meet to announce 71st Senior National Basketball Championship in Chennai. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu

Basketball

The president of the Tamil Nadu Basketball Association (TNBA), Aadhav Arjuna was elected as president of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) in the election held at the Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

Aadhav got 38 of the 39 votes, against the outgoing president K Govindaraj.

A former player and the president of the Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association, Kulvinder Singh Gill was elected secretary general.

The office bearers: President: Aadhav Arjuna; Vice presidents: Ajay Ssud, Donald Steven Wahlang, Dr. Lalrinawma Hnamte, Manohara Kumar, Norman Isaac, Fr. Ralin De Souza, Seema Sharma; Secretary General: Kulvinder Singh Gill; Treasurer: T Chengalraya Naidu; Joint secretaries: G Chakravarthi, Munish Sharma, Pradeep Kumar Auddi, Prakash Sandou, Surya Singh.

Executive committee: RS Bedi, C Sasidharan, Sentiningsang Longkumer, T Brajbidhu Singh.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Space Jams men, Kochi Stars women triumph

Kochi Stars, which included prominent players like Stephy Nixon, G. Rojamol, Shireen Limaye and Soniya Joy, won the women’s title in the 3x3 Indian National Basketball League’s season-2 in Bengaluru.

The Kochi Stars defeated Bengaluru’s Beagles 21-19.

Bengaluru’s Space Jams defeated Pune’s DropStep 21-15 and won the men’s title.

Kochi Stars women and Bengaluru’s Space Jams men, the winners of the INBL 3x3 season-2 in Bengaluru. 

Kochi Stars women and Bengaluru’s Space Jams men, the winners of the INBL 3x3 season-2 in Bengaluru.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

- Stan Rayan

Golf

Pranavi ready to tee off in Singapore Ladies Masters

Pranavi Urs continues her globe-trotting season when she tees up in the Trust Golf Singapore Ladies Masters on Thursday.

She is one of the three Indians in the field of 129 players with 111 professionals and 18 amateurs. The other two are amateur Avani Prashanth and Seher Atwal.

Pranavi, who topped the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour of India in 2022, played in the Ladies European Tour events in South Africa at the start of 2023 and then headed to the US for the Epson Tour, which is one level below the LPGA.

Avani is the highest-ranked amateur in the field at 77, while Singapore’s Shannon Tan is 81st ranked amateur. Avani will also be at the Asian Games.

- PTI

Amateurs hold spotlight in 10th leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

The spotlight was on amateurs on the opening day as Keerthana Rajeev Nair and Vidhatri Urs grabbed the lead alongside pro golfer Khushi Khanijau at one-under 71 in the 10th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

Three others, led by the experienced Tvesa Malik, alongside yet another amateur, Mannat Brar, who leads the Order of Merit on the IGU circuit, and rookie pro Kriti Chowhan shot even par 72 each.

Four players, including two more amateurs, Saanvi Somu, who was second behind Vidhatri in the ninth leg, and Prakruthi Sastry, were tied for seventh place alongside Ananya Datar and Neha Tripathi.

They all carded 1-over 73 each.

- PTI

Related Topics

Basketball /

India Basketball /

Golf /

Pranavi Urs /

Tvesa Malik

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Records broken at the Swimming Championship 2023 in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 5
    Team Sportstar
  3. Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play on third day of Wimbledon
    Reuters
  4. Boxer Antwun Echols, known as ‘Kid Dynamite’, dies in Iowa at age 51
    AP
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Kasatkina speeds through to third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. Eiffel Tower offers backdrop to Olympic road races
    AFP
  3. Philipsen wins second straight Tour de France stage
    AFP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, July 4
    Team Sportstar
  5. Japan court finds consultant guilty of taking bribes in sprawling Tokyo Olympics trial
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Records broken at the Swimming Championship 2023 in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 5
    Team Sportstar
  3. Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play on third day of Wimbledon
    Reuters
  4. Boxer Antwun Echols, known as ‘Kid Dynamite’, dies in Iowa at age 51
    AP
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Kasatkina speeds through to third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment