Indian sports news wrap, July 24: Kamaljeet adds two golds in Junior Shooting World Championships

Get all the major updates, scores and results from Indian sports on July 24.

SHOOTING

Kamaljeet helped India add two more gold medals by bagging the individual and team honour in the 50-metre free pistol event in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Monday.

Kamaljeet, who had impressed during the national trials by winning the top spot in air pistol ahead of World Cup gold medalist Sarabjot Singh, shot 544 for the individual gold. Along with Ankait Tomar and Sandeep Bishnoi, Kamaljeet helped India bag the team gold, four points ahead of Uzbekistan.

In the women’s free pistol, Tiyana Phogat won the silver, one point behind Khanna Aliyeva of Azerbaijan. There was no second team to help India win the team gold.

India was second on the medals table with six gold, six silver and five bronze medals. China stayed on top with 12 gold, nine silver, seven bronze medals.

In mixed trap, Preeti Rajak and Bakhtyaruddin Malek shot 135 and placed fifth, missing the bronze medal by one point. The other Indian team of Bhavya Tripathi and Shardul Vihan placed 15th with a score of 124.

The results:

50m free pistol: Junior men: 1. Kamaljeet 544; 2. Veniamin Nikitin (Uzb) 542; 3. Kimm Taemin 541; 5. Ankait Tomar 539; 8. Sandeep Bishnoi 534; 14. Akshay Kumar 527; 17. Manav Singh 526; 20. Suresh Sankhla 518.

Team: 1. India (Kamaljeet, Ankait Tomar, Sandeep Bishnoi) 1617; 2. Uzbekisstan 1613; 3. Korea 1600.

Junior women: 1. Khanna Aliyeva (Aze) 520; 2. Tiyana Phogat 519; 3. Layli Aliyeva (Aze) 510; 6. Yashita Shokeen 498; 7. Veerpal Kaur 481.

Team: 1. India 1498.