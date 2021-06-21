Indian Army and Navy recruits 19 boys from Yacht Club of Hyderabad

Yacht Club of Hyderabad has something to cheer with the recruitment of its 19 boys by both wings of the Indian Navy and the Army which runs the Boys Sports Companies (BSC) with sailing centres in Krishnaraja Reservoir in Mysuru and the training centre at INS Mandovi in Goa with the Army and Navy respectively.

Head coach Suheim Sheikh said the likes of 14-year-old Sunil Mudavat, born in a tribal family, who picked the nuances of sailing at YCH, can now look for a career in the Navy.

“Sunil is young and talented and has an incisive mind when it comes to sailing and is the first and only tribal boy selected by the Navy,” said coach Suheim.

“The work we are doing at the YCH is truly rewarding and fulfilling when our sailors get placed,” he added.

And, Sunil, in a way represents the economically poor background most of these young sailors recruited but showing great spirit and willingness to rule the waters, said Suheim.

"We are proud of the fact that nine of the 19 selected are from various villages of Telangana including Vishvanath Padidala who is off to Italy for the Worlds", said R.S. Praveen Kumar, IPS, who heads the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Schools (SWAEROES).

The Army boys join from Monday and the Navy boys on June 30. They will return to participate at the Monsoon Regatta scheduled for July 30 at Hussain Sagar to represent their respective sailing schools, Suheim said.

“Depending on the final medical, fitness and academic tests and an interview the kids will be recruited at various levels but get the opportunity to participate even at International events,” Suheim said.

At the last 2019 Asians at Oman, seven out of the 10 sailors selected to represent India were from YCH and at the recently announced world Championships at Italy three of the five are from the YCH, he said.

"It’s a matter of deep pride that a state like Telangana has produced so many sailors that are sailing in the high seas across the world", said Arjuna Awardee and India's first circumnavigator, Lt. Gen. K.S. Rao.