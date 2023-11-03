MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, November 3

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 3.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 18:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Photo of, Champions Rashmi Kumari and Mohd. Sayeed, flank the AICF secretary general, Bharti Narayan, in the Delhi carrom championship
Photo of, Champions Rashmi Kumari and Mohd. Sayeed, flank the AICF secretary general, Bharti Narayan, in the Delhi carrom championship | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Photo of, Champions Rashmi Kumari and Mohd. Sayeed, flank the AICF secretary general, Bharti Narayan, in the Delhi carrom championship | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CARROM

Delhi State carrom championship results

Multiple world champion Rashmi Kumari beat Debajani Tamuly 25-12, 25-6 to clinch the women’s title in the Delhi State carrom championship at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex on Thursday.

Mohd. Sayeed won the men’s title, beating Mohd. Shadab 25-14, 25-18 in the final.

The secretary of the All India Carrom Federation (AICF), Bharti Narayan, presented the trophies.

The results:
Men (final): Mohd. Sayeed bt Mohd. Shadab 25-14, 25-18; Semifinals: Mohd. Sayeed bt Mohd. Nazim 20-16, 22-11; Mohd. Shadab bt Rahees Abbas 25-18, 16-7.
Women (final): Rashmi Kumari bt Debajani Tamuly 25-12, 25-6; Semifinals: Debajani bt Jyoti 25-0, 25-8; Rashmi bt Pratibha Shukla 25-0, 25-0.
Under-21 boys (final): Mohd. Kaif bt Rohan Chawariya 25-0, 17-12.
Under-18 girls (final): Vidhi Dhama bt Sakshi Gahlot 22-6, 18-4.
Under-18 boys (final): Faaiz bt Arbaz Ali 25-6, 12-9.
Veterans (final): Abdul Muqeem bt Zahid Husssain 25-14, 25-7.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Asian U-16: Hruthik, Parthsarthi wins boys and girls titles

Hruthik Katakam and Parthsarthi Mundhe won the boy’s and girls’ titles in the Asian under-16 tennis tournament at the MSLTA Marathwada Centre on Friday.

In the finals, Hruthik beat Ayush Poojary, while Parthsarthi beat Vrandika Rajput.

Vrandika won the doubles title in partnership with Dia Agarwal. The boy’s doubles title was bagged by Fazal Ali Meer and Prakaash Sarran.

The results (finals):
Under-16 boys: Hruthik Katakam bt Ayush Poojary 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Faza Ali Meer & Prakaash Sarran bt Varad Pol & Ayush Poojary 6-1, 6-4.
Under-16 girls: Parthsarthi Mundhe bt Vrandika Rajput 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Dia Agarwal & Vrandika Rajput bt Parthsarthi Mundhe & Avyaktha Rayavarapu 4-6, 6-2, [10-4].

- Kamesh Srinivasan

