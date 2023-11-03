Indian sports news wrap, November 3

CARROM
Delhi State carrom championship results
Multiple world champion Rashmi Kumari beat Debajani Tamuly 25-12, 25-6 to clinch the women’s title in the Delhi State carrom championship at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex on Thursday.
Mohd. Sayeed won the men’s title, beating Mohd. Shadab 25-14, 25-18 in the final.
The secretary of the All India Carrom Federation (AICF), Bharti Narayan, presented the trophies.
The results:
- Kamesh Srinivasan
TENNIS
Asian U-16: Hruthik, Parthsarthi wins boys and girls titles
Hruthik Katakam and Parthsarthi Mundhe won the boy’s and girls’ titles in the Asian under-16 tennis tournament at the MSLTA Marathwada Centre on Friday.
In the finals, Hruthik beat Ayush Poojary, while Parthsarthi beat Vrandika Rajput.
Vrandika won the doubles title in partnership with Dia Agarwal. The boy’s doubles title was bagged by Fazal Ali Meer and Prakaash Sarran.
The results (finals):
- Kamesh Srinivasan
