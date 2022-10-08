Indian Sports News Wrap, October 8: Diya Chaudhary wins Asian under-14 girls title

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports on Saturday, October 8.

MOTORSPORT

Sai Sanjay, a teenager from Salem, stormed to victory in the MRF F2000 category while Thrissur’s Diljith Shaji took the top position in the Formula LGB 1300 class as the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit on Saturday.

Twenty-year-old Justin Singh from Gurugram claimed top honours in the MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios) category with a lights-to-flag win ahead of Pune’s Diana Pundole and Angad Matharoo (Chandigarh).

Coimbatore’s Arjun Balu, 47, set the pace in the premier Indian Touring Cars category by qualifying for pole position with a lap of 1m 50s. He finished ahead of 2017 winner Arjun Narendran (01:52.560), who is returning to full-time racing after a five-year break.

The two Volkswagen Virtus cars, making their debut in the championship, and driven by Jeet Jhabakh (Hyderabad) and Sandeep Kumar (Chennai) were fourth and fifth, respectively, 2.9 seconds off Balu’s pace.

Chennai veteran Gurunath Meyyappan (Race Concepts), returning to racing after a prolonged break, took pole position in the Indian Junior Touring Cars category, and so did Ritesh Rai (Performance Racing) in the Super Stock class.

PROVISIONAL RESULTS MRF F2000 (Race-1, 10 laps): 1. Sai Sanjay T (Salem) (15min, 47.253secs); 2. Shahan Ali Mohsin (Agra) (15:47.856); 3. Yash Aradhya S (Bengaluru) (15:51.725). Formula LGB 1300 (Race-1, 8 laps): 1. Diljith Shaji (Thrissur, DTS Racing) (14:59.136); 2. Viswas Vijayaraj (Nellore, DTS Racing) (15:03.587); 3. Arjun S Nair (Bengaluru, Momentum Motorsports) (15:12.926). MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios – Race 1, 8 laps): 1. Justin Singh (Gurugram) (16:32.066); 2. Diana Pundole (Pune) (16:34.812); 3. Angad Matharoo (Chandigarh) (16:41.338).

TENNIS

Diya Chaudhary sustained her good game and beat Sherry Sharma 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 to win the girls title in the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Vijayant Khand Stadium courts on Saturday.

It was a double crown for third seed Diya, who had beaten top seed Aleena Farid in the semifinals, as she had partnered Sherry for the doubles title.

The boys title was bagged by top seed Prakaash Sarran as he eased past Vivaan Bidasaria for the loss of three games.

Prakaash was in the doubles final as well with Shaurya Bhardwaj, against Sanidhya Dwivedi and Vanshraj Jalota, but the match could not be played owing to rain. Both the teams shared the title and received runners-up points.

THE RESULTS (FINALS) Under-14 boys: Prakaash Sarran bt Vivaan Bidasaria 6-2, 6-1. Under-14 girls: Diya Chaudhary bt Sherry Sharma 5-7, 6-1, 7-5. Doubles: Diya Chaudhary & Sherry Sharma bt Aleena Farid & Shrawasti Kundliya 6-3, 6-3.

- Kamesh Srinivasan